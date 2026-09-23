iPhone Duo preorder deals — the best discounts to watch before October 16

iPhone Duo preorders don't start until October 16 at 8:00 a.m. ET — but that doesn't mean you can't start hunting for deals and discounts now. Apple's first foldable device was announced during the company's "Surprise and Shine" event and will be available for purchase on October 23.

The new 5.4-inch phone and tablet in one device opens up to revel a huge 7.6-inch nano-texture display starts at $1,999, making it Apple's most expensive phone yet. That's a tough pill to swallow in today's economy, but I'm here to help you find the best iPhone Duo preorder deals well in advance of the release date.

iPhone Duo preorder deals have yet to start, but the Apple Store is already offering $35 to $885 in credit via trade-in. For example, an iPhone 8 Plus will land you a $35 credit, whereas an iPhone 17 Pro Max will get you the maximum $885 off credit. I expect to see many more iPhone Duo preorder deals in the weeks to come as carriers release their own offers.

Below I've listed the best early deals on Apple's iPhone Duo from top carriers and retailers.

What you need to know

(Image credit: Future)

Current iPhone 18 Pro Max orders are seeing delays, with deliveries showing October 14 to October 21. Considering the strong interest in the iPhone Duo, we expect much longer delivery times with this model — so placing a pre-order as soon as possible is critical if you want to get it with the least amount of wait.

So far, Apple and major carriers are set to sell the iPhone Duo. While we expect other MVNOs to sell Apple's first foldable phone, it may be a long while before it happens. At the same time, we suspect that unlocked versions of the Duo might be in short supply due to demand.

iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo: up to $885 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $885 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for the iPhone Duo. For example, an iPhone 15 will get you up to a $305 credit, while an iPhone 13 Pro will get you up to a $255 credit. Clearly newer models have more value, evident in how an iPhone 17 Pro Max will get you up to $885 off. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: preorder October 16 @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile doesn't have any discounts on the iPhone Duo yet but you preorders will be available on October 16. Despite that, it offers some of the best rates with its unlimited plans. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: waived activation fee @ Verizon

Verizon waiving activation and upgrade fees for customers on its Simplicity Plan who enroll in its Verizon Loyalty program. We expect there to be full trade-in offers and deals when iPhone Duo preorders officially open. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: preorder October 16 @ AT&T

AT&T doesn't have any discounts on the iPhone Duo yet but you preorders will be available on October 16. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: $55.56/month preorder October 16 @ Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy is showing preorder deals on the iPhone Duo for as low as $55.56/month when it's activated with a 36-month AT&T Installment plan. You'll be able to get this offer starting on October 16. Read more Read less ▼