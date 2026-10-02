4 new iOS 27 features that turn Apple Notes into a productivity powerhouse

As a writer, my phone is an extension of my brain. For years, Apple Notes has been where I hurriedly scribble half-baked ideas, paste web clips, or draft grocery lists. It was fast and reliable, but I treated it strictly like a digital scratchpad: great for throwaway jottings, but underpowered for real writing.

Whenever it came time to build a structured outline or draft a long-form piece, I, of course, immediately closed the app and headed elsewhere. With iOS 27, Apple is finally closing that gap, turning Notes into a serious writing hub.

1. Native section links end endless scrolling If you’ve ever tried to write a long draft in Apple Notes, you know the pain of scrolling through 3,000 words just to find one subhead. It felt less like navigating a document and more like searching for a specific page in a endless paper scroll. iOS 27 fixes this with native Section Links. You can now build internal tables of contents that instantly jump around inside the exact same note. Just highlight any text, tap the arrow then Add Link, tap Link to Section, and pick your target heading.

2. Siri AI speeds up the small stuff Managing your notes isn’t always about fixing chaotic brain dumps. Sometimes it's just about saving time on the small stuff. With Siri AI integration, you can hand off those tedious administrative tasks without manually tapping through menus. For example, while planning an event recently, I just asked Siri to add a specific date and venue details directly into the note, and it updated everything in two seconds flat.

3. Clean visual dividers for structured page layouts Until now, breaking up long thoughts in Apple Notes meant hitting return or typing out an awkward string of hyphens and hoping for the best. iOS 27 finally gives us a proper, built-in Insert Divider option right in the edit menu. It’s a simple addition, but it seamlessly gives you a clean layout which is an immediate improvement.

4. Image Playground generation When Apple first launched Image Playground, I messed around with it a handful of times, made a few silly cartoon sketches, and basically forgot it existed. But iOS 27 gives it a genuine upgrade. Highlight your note and select Image Playground from the edit menu. It will suggest some prompts based on your note, but scroll down a touch and you'll find the Describe an image section. This is great for adding some character and personalization to your private thoughts or planned events.

What do you think of the new Notes app?

Is this enough to change how you write on your phone, or is there still a feature you wish Apple had added? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

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