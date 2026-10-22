Couldn't pre-order iPhone Duo? Your local Apple Store may have stock tomorrow — but only in limited numbers

If you haven't been able to get yourself an iPhone Duo, and you'd rather not wait for different retailers and carriers to get them back in stock, I have some good news — and some bad news. The good news is that Apple has confirmed some walk-in customers will be able to buy an iPhone Duo on launch day (October 23). The bad news is that supply will be limited.

Apple confirmed this to MacRumors, with a spokesperson reiterating that some countries will be able to sell iPhone Duo units to walk-in customers — meaning those people who do not have a valid pre-order or confirmed collection booked.

"On Friday morning, our teams look forward to welcoming customers at Apple Stores to experience iPhone Duo and the incredible iPhone line-up for themselves," the statement reads. "Apple Stores will have limited iPhone Duo available for walk-in customers, and we're working hard to get this revolutionary new product into customers' hands as quickly as possible."

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What we know about in-store iPhone Duo stock

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Countries confirmed to get walk-in stock include:

United States

United Kingdom

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Mexico

Germany

Netherlands

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Türkiye

Certain Italian Apple Stores will also have stock, but Apple hasn't specified which ones.

We don't know how limited the supply of in-store iPhone Duos will be, but Apple has said that they'll only be available on launch day. My guess is that, given the sheer amount of demand for the iPhone Duo, Apple is simply assuming that stores will sell out on day one. I'd be surprised if they still had walk-in Duo units available by lunchtime, to be perfectly honest.

If you're planning on picking up an iPhone Duo from the Apple Store, my advice would be to get there early and try to be first in line — or as close as you can be. Obviously your success is going to differ depending on the rules at that specific store, and the mall many of them are located inside.

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Apple has previously told customers to check back on October 24 (Saturday) if they want to try and get a pickup reservation, but it's unclear if any will actually be available if units all sell out tomorrow. It's equally unclear as to whether customers will be able to reserve an in-store pickup tomorrow, and secure a Duo without setting up camp outside the front door.

Apple's ordering even more Duo units

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Obviously, demand has been extremely high, and Apple has described it as "nothing short of extraordinary." To the point where we've already heard claims Apple could be increasing its iPhone Duo order to 10 million units, or roughly 30% more than it reportedly wanted for the remainder of 2026.

In fact, a report from DigiTimes claims Apple is raising that figure to 14 million units. That order apparently covers the next 12 months, rather than the several weeks left of the calendar year. If things all go according to plan, this should help ease the supply issues Apple is facing over time.

DigiTimes did note that the actual output will depend on the assembly process, and whether Apple can overcome the challenges it's reported to have faced since the Duo entered mass production earlier this year.

Not that this actually helps you pick up an iPhone Duo on launch day. For that, you're going to have to head to the Apple Store ahead of opening time and hope for the best. Or you can check out our ever-updating list of when all the major retailers and carriers are expecting to deliver new iPhone Duo orders.

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