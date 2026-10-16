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Best Buy might be your best bet (Image credit: Shutterstock) I was looking at which service would get you the iPhone Duo fastest and found that Best Buy might be your best attempt. AT&T and Verizon are showing shipping dates in November with dates as late as November 20, though AT&T's window starts on November 9. However, Best Buy isn't showing any delays when I go through the pre-order process. So, as far as I can tell you could probably get an iPhone Duo soon through the box store.

Price for every variant (Image credit: Future) The iPhone Duo comes in two colors and four storage variants. Here's how much each size will cost you. iPhone Duo 256GB - $1999

- $1999 iPhone Duo 512GB - $2199

- $2199 iPhone Duo 1TB - $2599

- $2599 iPhone Duo 2TB - $3199

Android foldables are available Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was $1,899 now $1,699 at Best Buy Samsung redesigned its flagship foldable Galaxy Z Fold to be more square and a bit wider. It's similar to the squat design for the iPhone Duo. But it's also one of the best foldables Samsung has ever made, plus its much cheaper than Apple's offerings. Look, you're here for the iPhone Duo. But if you'd like to save some money and get a foldable phone right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is available and it's cheaper. Best Buy has Samsung's foldable for $200 off the normal $1899 price.

Big delay in shipping (Image credit: ljubaphoto via Getty Images) Be forewarned, if you preorder today, you may not receive your iPhone DUo until mid-December. We're seeing delays all the up to December 22.

Still January 25 Apple iPhone Duo: at Apple The first place most people check for iPhone Duo pre-orders is the one that's currently the most backed up, with current shipping estimates pushed all the way back to late January. In a bit of positive news, Apple is still promising January 25 for the iPhone Duo pre-orders on its website. It's been a couple of hours since that date hit, so it seems that the company may have had a 3-month cap on how far it could push back. That could indicate that Apple has a good amount of stock coming in January, and it's confident that it'll meet all of the demand. It could also mean pre-orders have just started to slow down as people who want the phone have already placed their order (or turned to eBay to overpay drastically). Either way, we'll continue to keep an eye on the dates so you can be informed of when you can get your hands on Apple's first foldable smartphone.

$4,999.99... (Image credit: eBay) And now someone has paid $4,999 for a 2TB iPhone Duo. That's an $1,800 price gouge by the scalper. Ouch. But congratulations to both parties, I guess?

Someone paid $3,777 for an iPhone Duo... (Image credit: eBay) Long before phones hit users' hands, scalpers were already hitting eBay to sell them at extreme prices. And they're not just asking for extreme prices; they're getting them. One eBay user spent $3,777 for a 1TB iPhone Duo that's scheduled for store pickup on October 24. Presumably, that means the buyer won't get it for a few days after that. That's an $1,100 markup for the scalper, which is a great payday for them and a sad day for the rest of us.

Did you expect this much demand? I expected the iPhone Duo to be popular. I expected it to be very popular, but I didn't expect the ship date to jump back 3+ months already within a couple of hours of the phone becoming available. Anyone who doubted Apple would significantly boost the foldable phone market has been proven wrong. Sure, scalpers are almost certainly buying lots of devices, but there's clearly demand from across the phone space.

Major carriers are getting pushed back, too Apple iPhone Duo You can try your luck directly with T-Mobile if it's your preferred carrier. However, current shipping times are slipping into mid-December, so it may not be your best option. Verizon is doing a little better than T-Mobile, with the current ship date being November 14 for the iPhone Duo in white with 256GB of space. It's not October 23, but for Verizon customers, it's not too bad a wait. AT&T is a similar boat to Verizon, promising a November 9 ship date for the iPhone Duo. But like all of the carriers and retailers, these dates will shift, and if you want a phone, your best bet is to jump on it while you can. Unfortunately, heading to your local carrier isn't going to get you an iPhone on launch day. Each of the big three is pushed back by at least a few weeks, with T-Mobile being the worst. As a matter of fact, you can't get a Duo on launch day from any major retailer. No matter where you decide to go, you'll be stuck waiting a bit, as the day-one pre-orders sold out in just seconds.

Apple is not your best bet (Image credit: Tom's Guide/Apple) Most people head straight to Apple when they want to pre-order an Apple device. This is a logical choice in most cases, but when demand is high, it might actually be the worst option. As of this post, the iPhone Duo in white is scheduled to ship on January 25. Black is no better, with a January 25 ship date. Even more surprising is that the dates don't get better if you go up in size — the 2TB version is also slated to ship on January 25 in both colors.