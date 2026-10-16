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iPhone Duo pre-orders LIVE — latest stock updates and shortest wait times

Finding Apple's hot new device isn't easy

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iphone duo
(Image credit: © Future)
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The iPhone Duo is here. Well, it was here for a very short time. Now, it's sold out on Apple.com and won't ship to anyone who pre-orders for quite some time. As more people place orders, we expect that date to shift back even further.

But Apple's website isn't the only way to pre-order an iPhone Duo, and we're scouring the internet looking for the best iPhone Duo preorder deals. Whether it's through local carriers, electronics retailers or elsewhere, we're here to show you where to find the hottest new phone (we won't link any, but if you're truly desperate and willing to vastly overpay, scalpers will probably be an option, too).

Quick Links — Check stock and find deals

Current wait times for iPhone Duo pre-orders

Apple iPhone Duo
Apple iPhone Duo: at Apple

The first place most people check for iPhone Duo pre-orders is the one that's currently the most backed up, with current shipping estimates pushed all the way back to late January.

View Deal
Apple iPhone Duo
Soonest Available Ship Date
Apple iPhone Duo: at Best Buy

Best Buy has iPhone Duo models available to ship as early as November 3, which is the soonest of any major retailer. That's much earlier than January, when Apple is currently set to ship. Just be sure to choose the right carrier, as each model is tied to a specific one on the Best Buy landing page.

View Deal
Apple iPhone Duo
Apple iPhone Duo: at Walmart

Walmart has the iPhone Duo pre-order listing available for all three carriers (AT&T, Best Buy and Verizon), and it says the 256GB Star White T-Mobile version will arrive by October 27, which is much quicker than almost everyone else.

View Deal
Apple iPhone Duo
Apple iPhone Duo

You can try your luck directly with T-Mobile if it's your preferred carrier. However, current shipping times are slipping into mid-December, so it may not be your best option.

View Deal
Image

Verizon is doing a little better than T-Mobile, with the current ship date being November 14 for the iPhone Duo in white with 256GB of space. It's not October 23, but for Verizon customers, it's not too bad a wait.

View Deal
Image

AT&T is a similar boat to Verizon, promising a November 9 ship date for the iPhone Duo. But like all of the carriers and retailers, these dates will shift, and if you want a phone, your best bet is to jump on it while you can.

View Deal

iPhone Duo pre-orders — Live updates

Best Buy might be your best bet

Best Buy store logo

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I was looking at which service would get you the iPhone Duo fastest and found that Best Buy might be your best attempt.

AT&T and Verizon are showing shipping dates in November with dates as late as November 20, though AT&T's window starts on November 9.

However, Best Buy isn't showing any delays when I go through the pre-order process. So, as far as I can tell you could probably get an iPhone Duo soon through the box store.

Price for every variant

iPhone Duo

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone Duo comes in two colors and four storage variants. Here's how much each size will cost you.

  • iPhone Duo 256GB - $1999
  • iPhone Duo 512GB - $2199
  • iPhone Duo 1TB - $2599
  • iPhone Duo 2TB - $3199

Android foldables are available

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was $1,899 now $1,699 at Best Buy

Samsung redesigned its flagship foldable Galaxy Z Fold to be more square and a bit wider. It's similar to the squat design for the iPhone Duo. But it's also one of the best foldables Samsung has ever made, plus its much cheaper than Apple's offerings.

View Deal

Look, you're here for the iPhone Duo. But if you'd like to save some money and get a foldable phone right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is available and it's cheaper.

Best Buy has Samsung's foldable for $200 off the normal $1899 price.

Big delay in shipping

Santa claus touching a smartphone at christmas at home in the living room

(Image credit: ljubaphoto via Getty Images)

Be forewarned, if you preorder today, you may not receive your iPhone DUo until mid-December.

We're seeing delays all the up to December 22.

Shortest wait time

Apple iPhone Duo
Apple iPhone Duo: at Best Buy

Best Buy has iPhone Duo models available to ship as early as November 3. That's much earlier than January 25, when Apple is currently set to ship. Just be sure to choose the right carrier, as each model is tied to a specific one on the Best Buy landing page.

View Deal

The shortest current wait time from a major retailer is Best Buy with its November 3 ship date if you have AT&T or Verizon and are willing to spring for the 1TB or 2TB version of the phone (which will hit the wallet harder, but is still cheaper than a scalper).

Still January 25

Apple iPhone Duo
Apple iPhone Duo: at Apple

The first place most people check for iPhone Duo pre-orders is the one that's currently the most backed up, with current shipping estimates pushed all the way back to late January.

View Deal

In a bit of positive news, Apple is still promising January 25 for the iPhone Duo pre-orders on its website. It's been a couple of hours since that date hit, so it seems that the company may have had a 3-month cap on how far it could push back.

That could indicate that Apple has a good amount of stock coming in January, and it's confident that it'll meet all of the demand. It could also mean pre-orders have just started to slow down as people who want the phone have already placed their order (or turned to eBay to overpay drastically).

Either way, we'll continue to keep an eye on the dates so you can be informed of when you can get your hands on Apple's first foldable smartphone.

$4,999.99...

A $4,999 sale of the iPhone Duo 2TB

(Image credit: eBay)

And now someone has paid $4,999 for a 2TB iPhone Duo.

That's an $1,800 price gouge by the scalper.

Ouch. But congratulations to both parties, I guess?

Someone paid $3,777 for an iPhone Duo...

eBay iPhone Duo sale

(Image credit: eBay)

Long before phones hit users' hands, scalpers were already hitting eBay to sell them at extreme prices. And they're not just asking for extreme prices; they're getting them.

One eBay user spent $3,777 for a 1TB iPhone Duo that's scheduled for store pickup on October 24.

Presumably, that means the buyer won't get it for a few days after that. That's an $1,100 markup for the scalper, which is a great payday for them and a sad day for the rest of us.

Did you expect this much demand?

I expected the iPhone Duo to be popular. I expected it to be very popular, but I didn't expect the ship date to jump back 3+ months already within a couple of hours of the phone becoming available.

Anyone who doubted Apple would significantly boost the foldable phone market has been proven wrong. Sure, scalpers are almost certainly buying lots of devices, but there's clearly demand from across the phone space.

Major carriers are getting pushed back, too

Apple iPhone Duo
Apple iPhone Duo

You can try your luck directly with T-Mobile if it's your preferred carrier. However, current shipping times are slipping into mid-December, so it may not be your best option.

View Deal
Image

Verizon is doing a little better than T-Mobile, with the current ship date being November 14 for the iPhone Duo in white with 256GB of space. It's not October 23, but for Verizon customers, it's not too bad a wait.

View Deal
Image

AT&T is a similar boat to Verizon, promising a November 9 ship date for the iPhone Duo. But like all of the carriers and retailers, these dates will shift, and if you want a phone, your best bet is to jump on it while you can.

View Deal

Unfortunately, heading to your local carrier isn't going to get you an iPhone on launch day. Each of the big three is pushed back by at least a few weeks, with T-Mobile being the worst.

As a matter of fact, you can't get a Duo on launch day from any major retailer. No matter where you decide to go, you'll be stuck waiting a bit, as the day-one pre-orders sold out in just seconds.

Apple is not your best bet

iPhone Duo Modes

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Apple)

Most people head straight to Apple when they want to pre-order an Apple device. This is a logical choice in most cases, but when demand is high, it might actually be the worst option.

As of this post, the iPhone Duo in white is scheduled to ship on January 25. Black is no better, with a January 25 ship date. Even more surprising is that the dates don't get better if you go up in size — the 2TB version is also slated to ship on January 25 in both colors.

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