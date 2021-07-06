Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED: how to pre-order and buy

The Nintendo Switch OLED model has officially been announced. This upgraded version of Nintendo’s console/handheld hybrid is set to release on October 8 and will cost $349.

Even just buying a regular Nintendo Switch hasn’t always been the easiest task recently. We’d be very surprised if the Nintendo Switch OLED model doesn’t also join the growing list of tech items people want to buy but can't seem to find in stock anywhere.

The system's early October release date will surely make it one of the most sought-after holiday gifts this year, and with the global chip shortage still ongoing, stock of the Nintendo Switch OLED model may not meet the expected demand.

Just like the regular Switch, the OLED model will be launching in two color schemes: White and Neon Red/Neon Blue. These models are functionally identical, however, so it really just comes down to your preference.

If you want to get yourself an upgraded Nintendo Switch at launch you’ll need to get your pre-order confirmed fast. That's where we can help, below you’ll find all the retailers that are currently taking orders of the Nintendo Switch OLED model. (At the moment, only Nintendo has a product page for the new Switch).

If the console is already sold out, don't worry. We’ll be updating this article in the run-up to the console's October 8 release date, so make sure to keep checking back in case orders open up again or a new retailer starts taking orders.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED model Online

Nintendo Switch OLED: check stock @ Nintendo

Unsurprisingly Nintendo itself is the first retailer to have a listing for the Nintendo Switch OLED go live. Nintendo isn't taking orders just yet, but we recommend keeping a close eye on the site as pre-orders may open at any second. Nintendo will selling both the White and Neon Red/Neon Blue versions of the Switch OLED.

What is the Nintendo Switch OLED model

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The newest member of the Nintendo Switch family is a refreshed version of the base Nintendo Switch console. That means it offers all the same features as the regular Switch but with a set of much-needed upgrades.

The flagship feature is the new 7-inch OLED screen. This is a sizeable increase from the 6.2-inch LCD screen on the standard Nintendo Switch. The OLED screen will make upcoming exclusive games like Metroid Dread and Breath of the Wild 2 look even more incredible when played in handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model will also offer a wide adjustable stand, perfect for finding the ideal angle for play, an improved dock that boasts a wired LAN port (ideal for upcoming multiplayer shooter Splatoon 3), 64GB of internal storage (double the 32GB on the standard Switch) and enhanced audio features thanks to a redesigned set of inbuilt speakers.

It’s definitely an evolution of the Nintendo Switch, rather than the revolutionary Nintendo Switch Pro that some had hoped for, but if you’re a frequent Switch player or just looking to get a Nintendo system for the first time, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is the clear choice to go with.