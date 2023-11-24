Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals — biggest discounts on bundles, games and accessories

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are the best time to save some money on Nintendo's hybrid console, which is still proving to be wildly popular this long after its initial release. Plus there's an i creasing number of the best Nintendo Switch games enjoying some very generous discounts.

While the Switch itself rarely goes down in price as a standalone console, Black Friday bundles can still help you save money — and grow in your gaming library. We're also hoping that increasing rumors about the launch of a possible Nintendo Switch 2 will incentivize retailers to try and shift stock while they still can.

At the very least deals we've seen so far seem to be offering big savings on games and accessories, even if the various Switch consoles are sticking with their tried and tested price tags.

But now that Black Friday is actually here, there have been deals coming in hard and fast. We're flagging the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals below, though be sure to check out our best Black Friday deals page for discounts on all kind of other products too.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals — best sales now

Nintendo Switch console

Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle): $349 @ Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch OLED sports a larger 7-inch OLED display, increased internal storage, a redesigned docking station and an improved kickstand. This bundle also includes the best-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game is the perfect game for playing with friends, just don't get too competitive.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Mario Red Edition): $349 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. This limited-edition Mario Red version marks the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and is currently in stock.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Best Buy

One of the best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package and it costs the same as the console standalone right now.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Best Buy

Hardware-wise, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the same as the Switch console. However, this model can only be used in handheld mode and doesn't connect to the television. It's a great choice if you just want a Switch for portable play. At $199 it's still a good value, but we've seen it available for around $179 in the past so you might want to consider waiting for a discount right now.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.

Nintendo Switch games

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a global sensation upon release in 2020, and it's just as effortlessly charming even more than three years later. This pleasant life sim lets you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to your new island and turn it into a villager's paradise. The perfect game when you want to chill out and zone out after a stressful day IRL.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $14 @ Best Buy

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on the entire Nintendo Switch platform.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $24 @ Target

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (Complete Edition): was $59 now $42 @ Walmart

One of the most critically acclaimed games of the last decade, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (Complete Edition) offers an entire fantasy realm for you to explore at home or on the go. You play monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia on a deeply personal quest to find an ashen-haired girl in this epic open-world RPG. This Complete Edition comes with the game's two sizeable expansions, and in total easily offers more than 150 hours of content.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

My second favorite Mario game ever made — Super Mario 64 will always own the number one spot in my heart — is currently discounted by 20 bucks. Super Mario Odyssey is a game that packs in more imaginative mechanics than a dozen lesser platformers combined. It's an essential Switch purchase.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokemon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. Ni No Kuni is one of the most charming games on Nintendo Switch.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $20 @ Best Buy

Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi saga ever told. Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga is essential for fans both new and old.

Octopath Traveler 2: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Octopath Traveler 2 is set in the fantasy world of Solistia, where you play as eight unique travelers each with their own unique adventure. But these paths will eventually crossover and intersect in surprising ways. Packing stunning visuals that fuse retro pixel art with 3D animation, this sequel to the 2018 original is designed to be approachable for newcomers and franchise veterans. Plus, there's a meaty free demo if you'd like to try the game out before buying.

Splatoon 3: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon

Splatoon 3 is the freshest entry in Nintendo's colorful squid-based shooter series. Venture to the Splatlands, a new sun-soaked region filled with activities and new gear to unlock. Play online in intense 4v4 battles, enjoy the wonderfully creative single-player campaign, or team up with friends in the Salmon Run co-op mode.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur’s latest adventure, and it’s something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $41 @ Walmart

If you're getting through Mario games faster than Nintendo can make them, then this is the game for you. Build your own levels in the style of several different 2D Mario games, share them online and then test out others.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart

This slightly different take on the classic monster-hunting formula throws you back in time to find one of the most elusive Pokémon while also braving a wilder version of a familiar world.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Probably the best JRPG on Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 showcases brilliant combat and stupendous world-building. It's a game of dizzying scope, yet the breadth of its ambition never stops the developers from spinning a thoroughly engaging tale.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon

A terrific throwback side-scrolling 2D beat 'em up that tips its cap/pizza slice at the likes of Streets of Rage. The old school pixelated art style is endearing and the game's soundtrack is eminently hummable.

Pokémon Shining Pearl: was $59 now $30 @ GameStop

If you want a more traditional Pokémon game, then this remake of Pokémon Pearl is the one to go for. You know the story, start off in a quaint little village, acquire a starter Pokémon and battle your way up to becoming league champion. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is also on sale for the same price.

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection: was $39 now $14 @ Best Buy

Assassin's Creed Mirage may be taking the game back to its roots, but there's nothing like experiencing the best Assassin's Creed games for yourself — remastered into this trilogy collection. Take on the role of Ezio as he works to reclaim his family's honor and eventually rebuild the Assassin's brotherhood in Renaissance Italy.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Target

Join Mario and his friends in this side-scrolling adventure, either by yourself or with up to three friends. This may be a remake of the 2012 Wii U title, but it still offers over 160 levels — and the New Super Luigi U expansion pack. So this should provide hours of fun.

Nintendo Switch accessories

Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle: $99 @ Amazon

This isn't a hardware bundle, but it packages together a set of Red and blue Joy-Con controllers with the popular Super Mario Party game. It's a great bundle if you want a multiplayer title that will have the whole family entertained over the festive period. At $99, you're getting a $39 saving in total which is very good value.

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card: was $34 now $12 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Switch. High-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensure fast game loads. And with various games demanding a sizeable chunk of storage space to install, this accessory has rapidly become essential for any Switch owner.

SanDisk 256GB Memory Card: was $99 now $22 @ Best Buy

This officially licensed SanDisk microsD card for Nintendo Switch delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively, and can store a truckload of the best Nintendo Switch games.

SanDisk 1TB Memory Card: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a Switch memory card that will you more storage than you could likely ever fill, this 1TB SanDisk microSDXC fits the bill perfectly. It can hold a colossal number of Nintendo Switch games and as an officially licensed product slots straight into your console. It also comes deck in Zelda-themed artwork.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69 @ Walmart

The Switch Pro Controller matches the Joy-Cons with motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support, but its more ergonomic design gives you better grips that help you stay comfy during extended gameplay. It's not on sale quite yet, but it's still a fantastic controller, and we could see a price cut as we get closer to Black Friday.

8BitDo SN30 Pro wired controller: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

If you need a controller that's cheap and cheerful, but with a retro flair, 8BitDo has you covered. This silver gamepad is clearly meant to look like an old SNES controller, but with all the modern buttons that Switch games actually need.

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday?

The Nintendo Switch will turn seven years old early in 2024, and the rumors surrounding the currently unannounced Nintendo Switch 2 are only getting louder. For this reason, this year’s Black Friday sales may not appear to be the most opportune moment to purchase a Switch.

However, there are several benefits to purchasing a console towards the end of its lifecycle. For starters, we’re already seeing some very strong Nintendo Switch deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle listed above is especially attractive as it includes a regular Switch console, a massively popular Switch game, and 3-month access to Nintendo Online all for just $299.

Plus, over the last six and a bit years, the library of the best Nintendo Switch games has grown exponentially. The console now boasts a deep collection of must-play titles that cover just about every single genre. Whatever you like to play there’s almost certainly a Switch game that will appeal, and it also boasts several exclusive titles that are downright masterful.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to launch in 2024, but that’s not guaranteed. And even if new Nintendo hardware does launch within the next 12 months, the current Switch makes a strong case for itself still. We say there’s no time like the present to buy a Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch Lite

There are currently three models of Nintendo Switch available to purchase: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Lite. Each one has its pros and cons and is designed for different needs. The table below shows the core differences between them:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Nintendo Switch OLED Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Lite Price $350 $300 $200 Screen 7-inch OLED, 720p, 60 Hz 6-inch LCD, 720p, 60 Hz 5.5-inch LCD, 720p, 60 Hz Dimensions 9.4 x 4.0 x 0.6 inches 9.4 x 4.0 x 0.6 inches 8.2 x 3.6 x 0.6 inches Weight 14.9 ounces 14.1 ounces 9.8 ounces Battery Life 4.5 to 9 hours 4.5 to 9 hours* 3 to 7 hours Storage 64 GB 32 GB 32 GB TV Docking Yes Yes No Detachable Joy-Cons Yes Yes No Color Options Black and White / Red and Blue Gray / Red and Blue Gray / Turquoise / Yellow/ Pink / Purple

The standard Nintendo Switch is the baseline. It can be connected to a TV, but can also function as a portable handheld device for on-the-go gaming. The Nintendo Switch OLED is a more premium version sporting a larger 7-inch OLED display, an improved kickstand for using the Switch in tabletop mode, a refresh docking station with a LAN port and increased internal storage (64GB up from 32GB).

The Nintendo Switch Lite is exclusively for handheld play, and cannot be docked to play on a TV. It’s also a single unit, whereas the standard Switch and the OLED model include detachable Joy-Con controllers for more flexibility in how you interact with the console. Because of this, there is a handful of Switch games that aren't playable on the Switch Lite including Super Mario Party and Nintendo Switch Sports.

Read our full Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite comparison article for a full breakdown of all the differences between these three consoles.

What Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals should you expect in 2023?

Despite releasing more than almost seven years ago the Nintendo Switch has kept a very stable price. However, we have seen price cuts during major sales events, and we expect to see the same during Black Friday 2023.

Often, Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals tend to revolve around bundles. In previous years, shoppers have been able to grab a Nintendo Switch with a game or accessory throw-in for free. The premium Nintendo Switch OLED was also discounted for the first time during last year's Black Friday sales.

Meanwhile, the cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite has a solid record of being discounted even outside of sales events, but the best deals are usually reserved for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Expect the exclusively handheld gaming device to be dropped in price this holiday season.

It won’t just be Nintendo Switch hardware that is discounted for Black Friday. Nintendo Switch games are notorious for holding their price long after launch, but dozens of the best Nintendo Switch games will be slashed throughout the sales period. Plus, accessories like carrying cases, extra controllers, and screen protectors will also receive discounts.