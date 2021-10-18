Black Friday video game deals — early sales and what to expect

If you’re on the hunt for Black Friday video game deals, there are certainly plenty to be found — if you know where and what to look for.

Although consoles have been plagued by supply and stocking issues, video games are still relatively easy to find. If you’re one of the lucky people who already has the console(s) you want, there are of course lots of great discounts to be found on games and accessories. So we're rounding up the best early Black Friday deals you can get on some of today's top titles.

Black Friday video game deals — best early sales

Video Games

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: was $59 now $43 @ Amazon

If you skipped this game when it released on Wii U, you missed out on playing one of the most fun and challenging 2D platformers on a Nintendo console. Plus, if the difficulty of this game was what made you pass on it back in 2014, the “funky mode” advertised on the box is a new addition for the Switch port that makes the game a little easier for beginners.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

We rank Mortal Kombat 11 as the best installment of the series yet — it’s content-rich with amazing graphics and presentation, and the story mode means it’s great fun whether or not you have friends around to play with. Whether you’re new to the series or a long-time fan, you won’t be disappointed with Mortal Kombat 11.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

Set in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order casts you as a young Jedi Padawan looking to evade the empire. This single-player action-adventure game blends cinematic gameplay with rich storytelling. View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Become a medieval Viking and conquer all of England in the massive open-world RPG. With hundreds of hours of content in the base game alone you'll probably still be playing this one by Black Friday 2022. View Deal

Aliens Fireteam Elite: was $39 now $33 @ Amazon

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens Fireteam Elite tasks you and up to two friends to survive against a horde of aggressive Xenomorphs. Offering a rich story and plenty of replayability, this is a bug hunt worth taking. View Deal

Resident Evil Village: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

After his daughter is kidnapped, Ethan Winters must venture to a creep European village and face monstrous foes. In classic Resident Evil fashion things get very spooky, very quickly.View Deal

Madden NFL 22: was $69 now $49 @ GameStop

Dominate on the field and bring Super Bowl glory to your favorite team in Madden NFL 22. With a revamped Franchise mode and enhanced gameplay, this is the closest the series has ever been to recreating the true feeling of gameday. View Deal

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: was $69 now $53 @ Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Remake brings the iconic JRPG to a whole new generation of players, and the PS5 exclusive Intergrade edition adds a whole new DLC chapter where you can play as fan-favorite character Yuffie. View Deal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

If you do manage to snag a PS5 this Black Friday, this would be a great game to pick up alongside it. The beautiful graphics and music make it a pleasure to play on PS5, and it makes great use of the console’s new features. The story is satisfying and comedic, and won’t leave you feeling confused even if this is the first game you’ve played in the Ratchet and Clank series.View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor.View Deal

Resident Evil Triple Pack: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Play three of the most action-packed games from the Resident Evil universe with this Resident Evil Triple Pack. It includes Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6, complete with all DLC modes, costumes and expansions.View Deal

Mario Tennis Aces: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Mario and friends once again take to the court in Mario Tennis Aces. Compete online with players from around the world, or play through the complete single-player mode to become the ultimate tennis champion.View Deal

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $46 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. This means any form of discount is rare, but courtesy of Amazon you can currently get this must-have family-friendly hit at a fraction of its cost. View Deal

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $59 now $52 @ Amazon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury packages together the original Wii U platformer with a brand new Mario experience. It's a collection with dozens of hours of platforming fun, and it's just $52 at AmazonView Deal

Marvel's Avengers: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

Fresh off its largest-ever content drop this summer, with the free War for Wakanda DLC, now is the perfect time to jump into Marvel's Avengers. Play as your favorite comic book heroes and team up with friends in three-player co-op. View Deal

Control Ultimate Edition: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Control Ultimate Edition bundles together the base game with its two DLC expansions, "The Foundation" and "AWE", for the complete Control experience. Play as a superhero heroine on a mission to uncover the secrets of The Old House.

Metro Exodus Complete Edition: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Critical acclaimed narrative-driven shooter Metro Exodus has been enhanced for the Xbox Series X in this Complete Edition. It also comes bundled with the game's two meaty expansion packs. View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon

Take back London from the oppression forces of Albion who have turned the city into a surveillance dystopia. Recruit anyone you meet on the street to join your band of resistance fighters, each with their own backstory and unique skill set. View Deal

Madden NFL 22: was $69 now $45 @ Amazon

This year's iteration of the most popular football game in the world is already $25 off at Amazon. Madden NFL 22 lets you lead your team to Super Bowl glory, or build your own dream squad in Ultimate Team mode. View Deal

Accessories

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The hard-to-find Ring Fit Adventure is in stock and on sale at Amazon. (Add it to your cart to see the discounted price). The Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral for Switch owners who want to burn some calories while playing games. View Deal

PlayStation HD Camera: was $59 now $53 @ Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect webcam for your PS5 setup, you've found it. Sony's camera can capture your reaction to some of the best PS5 titles in smooth 1080p Full HD quality. Whether you're recording or going live on Twitch, you can do so effortlessly by simply tapping the create button on your DualSense controller.View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $21 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your switch. High speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensures fast game loads. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $70 now $59 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller matches the Joy-Cons with motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support, but its more ergonomic design gives you better grips that help you stay comfy during extended gameplay. Add it to your cart to see the $59 price, which is one of the best Switch deals around. View Deal

Astro A10 gaming headset: was $59 now $53 @ Amazon

This rugged Astro A10 gaming headset is a great pick for co-op gaming. It's specifically designed for gaming and delivers a clear balance of in-game sound and chat audio at the same time. View Deal

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is one of the most premium pads on the market and it's currently on sale. It'll allow you to play like a pro with interchangeable thumbsticks and back paddles. Plus, a 40-hour rechargeable battery will keep you gaming for longer. View Deal

Black Friday video game deals — what to expect

As previously mentioned, it’s unlikely that there will be any discounts to be found on consoles this year due to the issues in getting supply out to retailers. As it stands, just getting a PS5 or Xbox Series X for retail price feels like a bargain as the only alternative is paying a premium from resellers.

For example, last year GameStop offered a Nintendo Switch bundle for $299 where you got the console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership, which was a great deal. Compare this to the side of Microsoft and Sony’s consoles — where all they could promise was having two of each console in stock in stores. The stock situation unfortunately hasn’t gotten much better since then, but all the same, do keep your eyes open for bundles in case they pop up.

If you’re looking for games and accessories, keep your eye on Amazon and GameStop. Being the biggest retailers, they tend to have the best sales. We also recommend looking at other retailers, such as Target — their prices can end up beating out the competition, especially for companies like Nintendo where price drops are more rare.