Warriors vs Bucks live stream: How to watch NBA Christmas Day game online

Warriors vs Bucks start time, channel Warriors vs Bucks live stream is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT today (Friday, Dec. 25). The game airs on ABC.

Open your presents, then tune into the Warriors vs Bucks live stream of the Christmas Day game. The 2020-2021 NBA season continues with this battle between Western Conference foes.

The Warriors vs Bucks game will feature two former MVPs, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The players are friendly off the court, so it should be intriguing to see how they interact when they're in the thick of basketball action.

How to watch NBA live streams

One of the best streaming services has TNT

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Golden State is facing a tough road this season without the injured Klay Thompson, though Curry is likely throw up a ton of buckets to make up for his absence. Meanwhile, Milwaukee's got a new look thanks to the off-season trade that brought in Jrue Holiday. The former Pelicans guard will bring his defensive skills to tamping down Curry's prolific shooting.

Here's everything you need to watch the Warriors vs Bucks live stream open the NBA season:

How to avoid Warriors vs Bucks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Warriors vs Bucks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Warriors vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Warriors vs Bucks Christmas game airs on ABC, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on FuboTV, which is one of our picks for best streaming services. It carries ABC, plus ESPN and many other sports channels.

You can also watch ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Warriors vs Bucks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans can catch the Warriors vs Bucks live stream at the very reasonable time of 7:30 p.m. GMT. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K..

Warriors vs Bucks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Warriors vs Bucks on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SportsNet and SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.