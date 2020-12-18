VPN deal: save a huge 81% with this holiday deal from the ultra-fast Hotspot Shield

It's not hard to see why we rate Hotspot Shield as one of the best VPN services on the market today – with stratospheric speeds and excellent apps for most devices, it's one of the easiest ways to stay secure and expand the amount of content you can stream.

However, it's usually a pretty expensive option as well, but the good news is that the monthly price has been cut right down for this VPN deal, just in time for the holidays. At just $2.49 a month on a three-year plan, you'll have cover for a whole 36 months for under $90 all-in.

If you head to the Hotspot Shield website, you'll notice that this deal isn't available, but don't worry. If you head through to the site from Tom's Guide, you'll be able to snag this excellent deal.

It's also worth noting that this deal ends just before midnight on December 25 – Hotspot Shield's holiday cheer runs out very promptly – so if you don't fancy doing your cyber security shopping on Christmas day, it might be a good idea to sign up now.

CHEAPEST EVER PRICE Hotspot Shield: just $2.49 a month – save 81%

On a three-year plan, Hotspot Shield has dropped its price to just $2.49 a month. With speeds of 400Mbps+ it's the fastest VPN to ever take the Tom's Guide test, and it also boasts excellent privacy, great streaming performance, and simple, intuitive apps. It's a great all-round package, made even more tempting by this discount.View Deal

Why is this Hotspot Shield deal so good?

Hotspot Shield is all about connection speed, and it's mightily impressive. In our testing it topped out at over 400Mbps, which is well beyond what most domestic broadband lines can achieve – so, while you might not be able to get those speeds, you'll know it's not your VPN slowing you down.

In truth, we haven't always rated Hotspot Shield so highly, but recently the provider has upped its game and earnt itself fourth position in our best VPN services guide. It's great for streaming and unblocking websites, torrenting, gaming, and general day-to-day protection.

We rate ExpressVPN as the very best service on the market, with polished apps and excellent performance, but at $6.67 a month it's a fair bit more expensive. Surfshark is a great budget option, but at $2.21 a month it's not that much cheaper, and can't reach quite the same astronomical speeds as Hotspot Shield.

So, if you're after the best fast VPN on the block, Hotspot Shield could be the right choice for you.