AirPods deal for $115 is the Prime Day sale to beat

When Apple introduced AirPods in 2016, people were skeptical. Now AirPods — and rival wireless earphones that look remarkably similar — are everywhere. If you’ve jealously coveted your friends' AirPods, then now is the time to strike, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

AirPods normally sell for $159, but Amazon has the AirPods with charging case for $114.99 — a 28% savings off the normal price. This is the lowest price ever for AirPods so we would act fast.

AirPods with charging case: was $159 now $114.99 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods (2nd gen) deliver solid sound quality, good battery life and are super simple to pair with your iPhone. At $114.99, this is the cheapest AirPods price yet.View Deal

These are the second-generation AirPods, released last year, and although you don’t get the wireless charging case as part of the deal, it’s still excellent value for money.

In our Apple AirPods review, we praised the earphones’ sound quality, comfortable design and Siri integration. While you can get true wireless earbuds with better sound quality and more features, this is the best option for iPhone owners — unless you’re happy to step up $250 for AirPods Pro.

“Faster, smarter, longer-lasting, the AirPods are still at the top of the heap for iPhone owners,” we wrote in our four-star verdict.

“Apple has given people what they want with wireless charging and a hands-free approach to Siri," our review said. “And the fact that the buds offer longer talk time and faster pairing are icing on the cake, especially since the old AirPods' pairing was near instantaneous.”

While Apple is launching the iPhone 12 today, we’re not expecting anything new by the way of AirPods. You should be able to make this purchase without worrying about having yesterday’s product. In the unlikely event that Tim Cook has a surprise up his sleeve, rest assured that Amazon’s return policy will see you right.

