Fans of the To All the Boys franchise can fill the hole in their hearts when they watch The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is also based on books by Jenny Han. The author serves as showrunner for the adaptation of the first novel of the trilogy including The Summer I Turned Pretty, It's Not Summer Without You and We'll Always Have Summer.

The coming-of-age drama hinges on a love triangle between Isabel "Belly" Conklin (newcomer Lola Tung) and her childhood pals, brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Their families have shared a beach house every summer, due to the steady friendship between Belly's mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) and the boys' mother Susannah (Rachel Blanchard).

When Susannah arranges for Belly to be a debutante, the brothers suddenly notice how their friend has grown up into an attractive young woman. Meanwhile, Belly has always had a crush on Conrad, but her bond with Jeremiah runs very deep. Over the course of the summer, she'll experience first love — and first heartbreak.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has already been renewed for season 2, so love will stay in the air for some time!

Here's everything to know about how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty online.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) starting Friday, June 17 at 12 a.m. ET.

All seven episodes of season 1 will drop at the same time.

(opens in new tab) The Summer I Turned Pretty is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service is included with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. (opens in new tab) Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys and I Want You Back.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss The Summer I Turned Pretty. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.