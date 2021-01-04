Trending

Slack is down — latest updates on massive worldwide outage

Slack says the chat app is broken for many users worldwide

Slack down
Updates below

Even Slack can come down with a case of the Mondays. Slack is broken for many users worldwide, who are trying to access the workplace communication tool on the first significant day of work in 2021.

In a status update, Slack said, "Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused."

The website Down Detector began receiving reports of Slack problems around 9:30 a.m. ET from locations across the world, including New York City, London and Paris. 

The issue strikes just as many workers return from the holiday and New Year's break. Slack has become an essential tool as millions work remotely from home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Major outages can have a significant impact on productivity for those who rely on the messaging app to discuss and collaborate.

Latest update (11:52 a.m. ET)

Slack: "There are no changes to report as of yet. We're still all hands on deck and continuing to dig in on our side. We'll continue to share updates every 30 minutes until the incident has been downgraded."

In the meantime, enjoy these memes about Slack being down:

