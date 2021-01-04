Slack is down — latest updates on massive worldwide outage

Updates below

Even Slack can come down with a case of the Mondays. Slack is broken for many users worldwide, who are trying to access the workplace communication tool on the first significant day of work in 2021.

In a status update, Slack said, "Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused."

7 Slack tips and tricks to master the business chat app

The best chat apps for messaging

The website Down Detector began receiving reports of Slack problems around 9:30 a.m. ET from locations across the world, including New York City, London and Paris.

The issue strikes just as many workers return from the holiday and New Year's break. Slack has become an essential tool as millions work remotely from home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Major outages can have a significant impact on productivity for those who rely on the messaging app to discuss and collaborate.

Latest update (11:52 a.m. ET)

Slack: "There are no changes to report as of yet. We're still all hands on deck and continuing to dig in on our side. We'll continue to share updates every 30 minutes until the incident has been downgraded."

In the meantime, enjoy these memes about Slack being down:

Welcome to 2021. Where Slack is down on the first Monday of the year. pic.twitter.com/bnJ5M86wbZJanuary 4, 2021

Slack going down an hour into the first major work day of 2021 pic.twitter.com/ckKAfowyzqJanuary 4, 2021

deep respect for slack calling in sick the first work day of the year we love to see it pic.twitter.com/k90rw4S2epJanuary 4, 2021