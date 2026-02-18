<a id="elk-b540888c-ae32-4fbf-ae31-2fba2e82960c"></a><h2 id="met-with-a-blank-screen-2">Met with a blank screen</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="c21996b5-7183-42d1-8000-5a0f5434472f"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1252px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.23%;"><img id="8xZSEHy7CtVPnS59oGzfqA" name="Screenshot 2026-02-17 194216" alt="YouTube home screen during outage" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/8xZSEHy7CtVPnS59oGzfqA.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1252" height="704" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Google)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="f243f2d1-aefb-40af-9f74-dc79b0272f43">If you head over to YouTube on your computer right now, the site will load but you won't see any videos. Instead, after doing so, I was met with a blank screen without any videos whatsoever.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>