<a id="elk-f7908e17-3262-44de-a056-b9502e1ed5a9"></a><h2 id="the-reports-are-rolling-in-2">The reports are rolling in</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="e3d75999-d23b-465c-89a1-0dc78823fcf3"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1156px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:59.86%;"><img id="DHAuqqKMtsp5g68opkdfST" name="Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 9.43.12&#8239;AM" alt="Downdetector reports" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/DHAuqqKMtsp5g68opkdfST.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1156" height="692" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="2c6cde01-0118-4b63-a352-b4e4093a8419">Over 3,000 users have jumped to Downdetector to report an issue with Yahoo and others throwing reports at Yahoo Mail and AOL. Overall, there's enough reports rolling in quickly enough to assume that this is a fairly widespread issue.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>