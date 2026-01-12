<a id="elk-22c5de7d-4b7c-4e5d-b0fe-c3365d67d97b"></a><h2 id="outage-reports-pour-in-2">Outage reports pour in</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="af3430eb-9138-42b1-98dd-e9025530ea3c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1568px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:64.80%;"><img id="ZYzQ7Va7wb5bp6MJQpYZ5Z" name="Screenshot 2026-01-12 at 8.43.11&#8239;AM" alt="Downdetector reports" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ZYzQ7Va7wb5bp6MJQpYZ5Z.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1568" height="1016" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="7ca34862-e764-4f8e-a0f0-c932a4314c71">Users have started flocking to Downdetector to report that Spotify is down for them. In just moments, the number of reports rose to more than 1,000, a strong indication that something isn't working for the music streaming service.</p><p>As always, we'll continue to monitor the outage as it develops, but it definitely looks like something isn't right with Spotify.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>