Rams vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football

The Rams vs Seahawks live stream catches these NFC West rivals coming off very different week four experiences. Los Angeles suffered their first loss of the season as Seattle took down San Francisco on the road. The Rams look to bounce back while the Seahawks look to build momentum in this NFL live stream.

Rams vs Seahawks channel, start time The Rams vs Seahawks live stream is tomorrow (Thur, Oct. 7).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Amazon Prime

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Rams (3-1) enter this game after what some might call a “let down game” as they beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 34-24 in week 3, only to get blown out by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals last week. The Cardinals handed the Rams a 37-20 loss at home. The game wasn’t even as close as that score would indicate as Arizona outscored L.A. 27-3 in the second and third quarters to pull away with the win.

Matthew Stafford had his worst game of the season completing just 26-of-41 for 280 yards with a touchdown and an interception for a passer rating of 89.5. It’s the first time he put up a rating lower than 101 as a Ram. "This is a prove-it [game],” Stafford said after the loss, "and you've got to go out there and [prove it] every time.”

The Seahawks (2-2) had a much different week four compared to the Rams. Seattle was able to win their matchup with an NFC West division rival, beating the 49ers 28-21. Russell Wilson threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns while running for another. Wilson’s rushing touchdown came at the 5:32 mark of the third quarter, then after Seattle recovered a 49er fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Wilson miraculously escaped a sack to find Freddie Swain 13 yards down field for the Seahawks’ second touchdown in a minute and four seconds of game time.

Seattle features a couple of league leaders. Wilson has the highest passer rating in all of football with a 129.9 rating and he’s last starter standing yet to throw an interception this season. Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner leads the NFL in tackles with 54. On the other end of the spectrum, Wagner will also look to help his defense which is ranked as the worst in total yards allowed this season, find a way to prevent the Rams from having a bounce back game.

The Rams are 2-point road favorites over the Seahawks. The over/under is 54.5.

