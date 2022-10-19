Phillies vs Padres live streams 2022: How to watch NLCS Game 2 online

Philadelphia's squad looks to steal another road game in the Phillies vs Padres live stream today. Game 2 of the series arrives after Zack Wheeler sped past the San Diego's lineup in the opener, giving up only one hit in seven scoreless innings. To assist Wheeler to the win, Philly's Kyle Schwarber went long crushing a 488-foot homer for one of the team's two HRs, will he go long again in this MLB Playoffs live stream?

That was the first time a Phillies pitcher went that deep with as few hits since 2010 (Roy Halladay's no-hitter against the Reds). And for this game, Philly sends its other co-ace Aaron Nola to the mound with the hopes for a similar performance — and a 2-0 lead going back to Citizens Bank Park.

And he'll be pitching against his own brother, too. Padres catcher Austin Nola will look to send his sibling's heat beyond the outfield today.

As for San Diego? Blake Snell's taking the mound and hopes this outing is more like his time against the Dodgers than the Mets. If the Padres want to help Snell win, then they'll probably need some hits from Manny Machado and Juan Soto — as neither got a single hit in the Game 1 loss.

So, here's everything you need to watch the Phillies vs Padres live streams — including full series details. Want a little more international flavor? Check out our guide on how to watch T20 World Cup live streams for the biggest cricket tournament.

The Phillies vs Padres series includes some of the MLB Playoffs games that air on free-to-watch broadcast TV. That's because select NLCS games will air on FOX channels (see below). You can watch these games for free with one of the best TV antennas.

The entire World Series will also air on FOX.

If you're away from easy access to FOX and FS1, you're not out of luck when it comes to following your team through the playoffs. Phillies vs Padres live streams are still possible in your current neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch Phillies vs Padres live streams in the US

Finding Phillies vs Padres live streams online is much easier online than regular season games that are locked behind regional sports networks. Our top pick for how to watch MLB Playoffs games online is with Sling TV's Blue and Orange pack. Orange gets you ESPN, while Blue gets you and Fox (provided you have a local affiliate), FS1 and TBS. This is part of why Sling is the best cable TV alternative.

All of those channels, save for TBS, are on fubo TV.

The $70 per month YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream all have the above channels as well, but Sling Orange + Blue is only $50. That affordability ensured its spot on our best streaming service list.

How to watch Phillies vs Padres live streams in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch the Phillies vs Padres live streams and all the MLB playoff games online in the United Kingdom. Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab).

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

How to watch Phillies vs Padres live streams in Canada

Looking to watch Phillies vs Padres in the great white north? Well, Canadian sports fans will find games split across Sportsnet.

SNE and SNP will have Phillies vs Padres live streams for game 2.

How to watch Phillies vs Padres live streams in Australia

As was the case with the regular season, MLB playoff live streams will be on both Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and Foxtel (opens in new tab). The services in the past have had select MLB games from ESPN.

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month (opens in new tab) thereafter. The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Phillies vs Padres live stream schedule and channels

All times below in Eastern Time

* denotes that games that may not be necessary

NLCS: Phillies (1) vs Padres (0)