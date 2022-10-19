Yankees vs Astros live stream: How to watch ALCS Game 1 online, start time

New York's coming in hot to the Yankees vs Astros live stream, with not a moment to spare. But will they survive this next round of the MLB playoff live streams?

Yankees vs Astros live stream time, channel and more Start time: Game 1 begins at 7:37 p.m. ET / 4:37 p.m. PT / 12:37 a.m. BST / 9:37 p.m. AEST

Date: Today (Wednesday, Oct. 19)

U.S. channel: TBS (on Sling TV (opens in new tab))

U.K. channel: BT Sport

Watch anywhere on Earth: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

After Tuesday night, the Yankees might be feeling pretty darn good about their chances. Coming back from a 2-1 series hole, they managed to win back-to-back games against the Cleveland Guardians, and their bullpen held up for four consecutive innings on Tuesday, not surrendering one run.

On top of that, they had their usual shows of home run power from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. Of course, as announcer Bob Costas said, this Yankees team has a much bigger bank account than the underdog Cleveland squad. And since the Yankees got to have Nestor Cortes pitch game 5, they're running out Jameson Taillon for Game 1. Last time we saw Taillon, he gave up two runs and three hits without recording an out, giving him a post-season ERA of ... well ... infinity.

As for the 'stros, who locked up their ALCS slot on Saturday in an 18-inning marathon against Cleveland, they put Justin Verlander (0-0, 13.50 postseason ERA) on the mound. Verlander has had rough outings in this post-season as well. In Game 1 of the ALDS, he gave up six runs on 10 hits and one walk — but at least that's over four innings pitched.

That said, Verlander's been better than his recent history. He's a top contender for the 2022 American League Cy Young award, with a record of 18-5 (1.75 ERA, 28 starts). And his post-season history against the Yankees (4-1, 2.75 ERA) is strong, including that complete-game win in the 2017 ALCS.

Here's everything you need to watch the Yankees vs Astros live stream:

Yankees vs Astros live streams around the world

How to watch Yankees vs Astros live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from easy access to TBS, you're not out of luck when it comes to following your team through the MLB Playoff live streams. Live streams are still possible in your current neck of the woods — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Yankees vs Astros live streams in the US

Finding Yankees vs Astros live streams online is easy, as it's on TBS, and not locked in some regional sports networks. Our top pick for how to watch Yankees vs Astros is with Sling TV's Blue pack. You probably want to upgrade to Sling Blue & Orange, as the latter gets you ESPN, while Blue gets you and Fox (provided you have a local affiliate), FS1 and TBS. This is part of why Sling is the best cable TV alternatives.

The $70 per month YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream all have the above channels as well, but Sling Orange + Blue is only $50. That affordability ensured its spot on our best streaming service list.

(opens in new tab) One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV (opens in new tab) Blue + Orange package, which costs $50 as getting only one half ($35 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.

How to watch Yankees vs Astros live streams in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch Yankees vs Astros live streams online in the United Kingdom. Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab).

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

How to watch Yankees vs Astros live streams in Canada

Looking to watch Yankees vs Astros live streams in the great white north? The game was on Sportsnet, specifically on SportsNet and SN360, so we expect it to stay there, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Yankees vs Astros live streams in Australia?

As was the case with the regular season, Yankees vs Astros live streams will hopefully be on both Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and Foxtel (opens in new tab). The services in the past have had select MLB games from ESPN.

The game airs at 9:37 a.m. AEST on Thursday (Oct. 20).

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month (opens in new tab) thereafter. The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Yankees vs Astros live streams schedule

We've got the full schedule for the entire series.

All times below in Eastern Time

ALCS: Yankees (0) vs Astros (0)