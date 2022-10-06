MLB Playoffs live stream 2022: How to watch Wild Card baseball online

Grab your peanuts, cracker jack and remote: the 2022 MLB playoffs live streams are almost here. And, with our guide, you won't have to miss a single game. We've got the whole MLB post-season schedule, plus our picks on the most affordable way to stream it all online. On top of that, we've got a list of the games you can watch for free, too.

The only question is, though, who will have the momentum to propel their team into the Fall Classic. Mets fans, who hoped that they wouldn't be in this Wild Card weekend, are hoping that Max Scherzer will take one of the two games they need to advance to the MLDS.

Then, in the ALCS, all eyes are on the Yankees. Aaron Judge just broke the American League's single-season home run record, vaulting over Roger Maris' 61 with his 62nd dinger (off of the Texas Rangers' Jesus Tinoco). And while he's been killing it all year, pinstripes and playoffs runs have been clashing in recent seasons, as the Bronx bullpen has been shakier than any as of late.

What about the Atlanta Braves? Well, this year's roster is better than last year's, so it would be foolish to bet against the defending champs. That said, we wouldn't ever bet against Los Angeles either. The Dodgers' lineup offers the power of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy at the top, with Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo at the bottom.

So, without further ado, here's everything we know about how to watch the MLB live streams.

FREE MLB Playoffs live streams

How to watch MLB Playoffs live streams for FREE

The MLB Playoffs will be on free-to-watch broadcast TV starting with the NLDS, which airs multiple games (see below) on FOX channels. You can watch these games for free with one of the best TV antennas.

Then, select NLCS games and the entire World Series will also air on FOX.

MLB live streams around the world

How to watch MLB Playoffs live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from easy access to ESPN, FOX, TBS and FS1, you're not out of luck when it comes to following your team through the playoffs. Live streams are still possible in your current neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch MLB Playoffs live streams in the US

Finding MLB Playoffs live streams online is much easier online than regular season games that are locked behind regional sports networks. Our top pick for how to watch MLB Playoffs games online is with Sling TV's Blue and Orange pack. Orange gets you ESPN, while Blue gets you and Fox (provided you have a local affiliate), FS1 and TBS. This is part of why Sling is the best cable TV alternative.

All of those channels, save for TBS, are on fubo TV.

The $70 per month YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream all have the above channels as well, but Sling Orange + Blue is only $50. That affordability ensured its spot on our best streaming service list.

One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which costs $45 as getting only one half ($30 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and many channels that have MLB live streams, Fubo is one of the top streaming services overall. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch MLB Playoffs live streams in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch MLB playoff games online in the United Kingdom. Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab).

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

How to watch MLB Playoffs live streams in Canada

Looking to watch MLB playoff games in the great white north? Well, Canadian sports fans looking to cheer on the Blue Jays in the Wild Card series and other teams throughout the run-up to the fall classic, will find those games split across Sportsnet (the home of the Jays) and TSN (which will likely be the home of much of the Wild Card chase, as it has lot of ESPN games).

TVA Sports and RDS, depending on your language of choice and region, may also be your source.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.

How to watch MLB Playoffs live streams in Australia

As was the case with the regular season, MLB playoff live streams will be on both Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and Foxtel (opens in new tab). The services in the past have had select MLB games from ESPN.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month (opens in new tab) thereafter. The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

MLB Playoffs live stream schedule and channels

We've got the full schedule for the entire MLB post-season, even though most of the games aren't set. We will fill in this schedule (and remove completed series) as the games progress.

* denotes that games that may not be necessary

AL Wild Card: Mariners vs Blue Jays

Game 1: Oct. 7 (time TBA) @ Toronto on ESPN

Game 2: Oct. 8 (time TBA) @ Toronto on ESPN

Game 3*: Oct. 9 (time TBA) @ Toronto on ESPN

AL Wild Card: Rays vs Commanders

Game 1: Oct. 7 (time TBA) @ Cleveland on ESPN

Game 2: Oct. 8 (time TBA) @ Cleveland on ESPN

Game 3*: Oct. 9 (time TBA) @ Cleveland on ESPN

NL Wild Card: Padres vs Mets

Game 1: Oct. 7 (time TBA) @ New York on ESPN

Game 2: Oct. 8 (time TBA) @ New York on ESPN

Game 3*: Oct. 9 (time TBA) @ New York on ESPN

NL Wild Card: Phillies vs Cardinals

Game 1: Oct. 7 (time TBA) @ St. Louis on ESPN

Game 2: Oct. 8 (time TBA) @ St. Louis on ESPN

Game 3*: Oct. 9 (time TBA) @ St. Louis on ESPN

ALDS: Yankees vs winner of Phillies vs Cardinals

Game 1: Oct 11 (time TBA) @ New York on TBS

Game 2: Oct 13 (time TBA) @ New York on TBS

Game 3: Oct 15 (time TBA) @ Philadelphia or St. Louis on TBS

Game 4*: Oct 16 (time TBA) @ Philadelphia or St. Louis on TBS

Game 5*: Oct 17 (time TBA) @ New York on TBS

ALDS: Astros vs winner of Mariners vs Blue Jays

Game 1: Oct 11 (time TBA) @ Houston on TBS

Game 2: Oct 13 (time TBA) @ Houston on TBS

Game 3: Oct 15 (time TBA) @ Seattle or Toronto on TBS

Game 4*: Oct 16 (time TBA) @ Seattle or Toronto on TBS

Game 5*: Oct 17 (time TBA) @ Houston on TBS

NLDS: Dodgers vs winner of Mets vs Padres

Game 1: Oct 11 (time TBA) @ Los Angeles on FOX/FS1

Game 2: Oct 12 (time TBA) @ Los Angeles on FOX/FS1

Game 3: Oct 14 (time TBA) @ New York or San Diego on FS1

Game 4*: Oct 15 (time TBA) @ New York or San Diego on FS1

Game 5*: Oct 16 (time TBA) @ Los Angeles on FS1

NLDS: Braves vs winner of Rays vs Commanders

Game 1: Oct 11 (time TBA) @ Atlanta on FOX/FS1

Game 2: Oct 12 (time TBA) @ Atlanta on FOX/FS1

Game 3: Oct 14 (time TBA) @ Tampa Bay or Cleveland on FS1

Game 4*: Oct 15 (time TBA) @ Tampa Bay or Cleveland on FS1

Game 5*: Oct 16 (time TBA) @ Atlanta on FS1

ALCS

Game 1: Oct. 19 (time TBA) on TBS

Game 2: Oct. 20 (time TBA) on TBS

Game 3: Oct. 22 (time TBA) on TBS

Game 4: Oct. 23 (time TBA) on TBS

Game 5*: Oct. 24 (time TBA) on TBS

Game 6*: Oct. 25 (time TBA) on TBS

Game 7*: Oct. 26 (time TBA) on TBS

NLCS

Game 1: Oct. 18 (time TBA) on FOX/FS1

Game 2: Oct. 19 (time TBA) on FOX/FS1

Game 3: Oct. 21 (time TBA) on FS1

Game 4: Oct. 22 (time TBA) on FOX/FS1

Game 5*: Oct. 23 (time TBA) on FS1

Game 6*: Oct. 24 (time TBA) on FS1

Game 7*: Oct. 25 (time TBA) on FOX/FS1

World Series