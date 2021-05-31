Memorial Day Mattress sale — Saatva knocks $225 off all mattresses

The holiday may be coming to an end, but Memorial Day mattress sales are still going strong. We're still seeing Black Friday-like pricing on beds featured in our best mattress guide.

For instance, Saatva is currently taking $225 off purchases of $1,000 or more via this link. That's the biggest dollar-off discount they've offered all year and it ties last year's best Saatva discount. It's one of the best mattress deals ever seen from Saatva.

Editor's Choice deal Saatva Classic Mattress: from $824 @ Saatva

Save $225: The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our review, we found it fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, the twin costs $824 (was $1,049), whereas the queens costs $1,274 (was $1,499). View Deal

Saatva is a luxury mattress brand that offers 24/7 customer support and free white glove delivery with each mattress purchase. Their flagship mattress — the Saatva Classic — is a hotel-quality mattress with a dual steel coil support system and eco-friendly foams. The mattress has been awarded a Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations.

After discount, the Saatva Classic starts at just $824 (Twin XL), which is $225 off its original price of $1,049. Alternatively, the discount can also be used with purchases of Saatva's sateen sheet sets, memory foam pillow bundles, and sheet/pillow/mattress pad bundles.

Like all good deals, this Saatva offer won't last forever. It expires at the end of today, so get this deal while you can.