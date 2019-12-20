Act fast! Score a massive 70-inch 4K Roku TV for only $529

Looking for last-minute deals on TVs? Luckily retailers are offering a number of discounts on some of the best TVs right before the holidays, giving you a final chance to score a good set at a great price before we head into the new year.

Currently, you can get this JVC 70-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $529.99 at Walmart. That's $370 off and a rare price point for a massive smart TV— a 4K unit of this size could set you back well over $1,000 depending on the brand.

JVC 70" 4K Roku TV: was $899 now $529 @ Walmart

This large 4K TV is seriously smart. It's fueled by Roku's platform, which is our favorite in terms of user experience and streaming variety. It's $370 off right now and one of the best cheap TV deals you can buy.

JVC might not be the most mainstream TV brand, but this set offers some of the same top-notch features you get on premium names. For one, it uses the Roku operating system, which we think is the best smart TV platform

With Roku, you get streaming channels for free, while others like Google Play, let you purchase or rent recent movie releases or popular TV series. Over 4,000 services including Netflix, HBO Now and Disney Plus can be accessed.

And what better way to stream your favorite shows than on a large, 4K screen? The set's Ultra HD, 3840 x 2160 resolution promises a defined picture no matter what you're watching.

Note, this TV will not ship in time for Christmas, but it could make for a nice post-Christmas surprise for yourself or as a gift for someone else.