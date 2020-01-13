Hurry! Best Buy TV sale takes up to $390 off TCL 4K TVs

The Super Bowl is still a few weeks out, but if you're looking for the perfect Super TV deals, this Best Buy TV sale is for you.

Currently, Best Buy is taking an extra 15% off select TCL 4K TVs via coupon code "TCLDOLBY15". (You enter the coupon code during the final checkout page). After discount, TV deals start at $254.99 for the TCL 50-inch 4K 5-Series TV. Even better, the Best Buy TV sale includes various TCL QLED TVs. In total, there are 10 TVs on sale. Recommended Best Buy TV sales include:

TCL 50" 4K Roku TV: was $299 now $254 @ Best Buy

Looking for the cheapest 4K TV possible? After coupon "TCLDOLBY15", you can get the TCL 5-Series 50-inch 4K Roku TV for just $254.99 (an extra $45 off). Despite its low price, it features 120Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, built-in Roku OS, and HDR support. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Roku TV: was $329 now $280 @ Best Buy

The TCL 5-Series 55-inch 4K TV offers a bigger 55-inch screen for just a few bucks more. Use coupon "TCLDOLBY15" to drop its price to an all-time low of $280.49 (an extra $49 off).View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Roku QLED TV: was $549 now $467 @ Best Buy

This TCL 6-Series QLED TV is one of the best values in the TV world, and this sale makes it even more affordable. Use coupon "TCLDOLBY15" to drop its price to an all-time low of $467.49 (an extra $82 off). View Deal

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku QLED TV: was $699 now $594 @ Best Buy

The 65R625 has everything you'd want in a new 4K TV includiung QLED technology, support for Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision HDR, and more. Coupon "TCLDOLBY15" drops its price to $594.99 (an extra $105 off).View Deal