Huge iPhone sale at Verizon knocks $750 off iPhone 12

Verizon is kicking off the weekend with a slew of iPhone deals that knock $750 off Apple's current-generation smartphones. Some iPhones you can even get for free when you port a new number.

The sale includes something for every budget with massive iPhone discounts on the the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone SE. There are different ways to save — whether you're new to Verizon or an existing member — so here's a rundown of the deals currently available.

iPhone 12 Pro: $750 off w/ trade-in + new line @ Verizon

Trade in your old iPhone or Android phone and Verizon will slash up to $750 off the cost of your new iPhone 12 Pro when you purchase the device with an Unlimited plan. The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, 5G connectivity, Dolby Vision HDR video, three rear cameras, A14 Bionic CPU, and a LiDAR scanner for night mode portraits. View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

Take a generous $1,000 off the iPhone 11 Pro when you purchase an iPhone 11 Pro with via monthly payments and with an Unlimited plan. The Editor's Choice iPhone 11 Pro sports a 5.8-inch OLED XDR display, A13 Bionic CPU, and triple 12MP ultra wide, wide, and telephoto cameras. View Deal

iPhone 11: $10/month with Unlimited @ Verizon

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the iPhone 11 is still a very capable smartphone — and an even better value. Open a new line on Verizon and sign up for an Unlimited plan and you'll pay just $10/month (over 24 months) for the iPhone 12. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, dual rear cameras, and an A13 Bionic CPU. View Deal