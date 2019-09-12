Huawei Mate 30 Specs Revealed: More Cameras, Reverse Charging and More

Huawei’s Mate 30 is almost ready to be revealed to the world, and we’re expecting big things considering that Huawei packs this line with its best technology. It’s a pity for the company, but great for us, that we may have got a look at all the Mate 30 Pro’s key specs.

RODENT950 on Twitter (via TechRadar) posted the following alleged details about the Mate 30 Pro. There’s plenty to chew over, as you can see below.

Now is a good time for this?#HuaweiMate30Pro pic.twitter.com/rr6KniJzYPSeptember 10, 2019

The fact that the display measurement is 6.6 - 6.8 inches is a little odd, considering how specific everything else on the list is. It could be that the Mate 30 Pro will use the 6.6-inch display, and there’s going to be a larger Mate 30 X further down the road as there was for the Mate 20 (6.39-inch display) and Mate 20 X (7.2-inch display), which will use the larger display. Or perhaps there will be two differently sized versions with the same specs.

A big highlight from this list include the cameras - two 40MP sensors, main and wide cine, plus an 8MP 3x telephoto sensor and TOF sensor on the back, with a 32MP selfie camera and another ultrawide camera without a given MP on the front.

Also new is Huawei Face ID 2.0, (which we’d suspected was coming due to a full-looking front notch), a volume slider touch bar, a 4,500mAh battery, the Kirin 990 5G processor (another rumored upgrade), and the improved Huawei operating system, EMUI 10.0. This apparently running a version of Android 10 without Google’s own apps installed due to its continued troubles with the US government.

Returning features from the P30 Pro include a in-screen optical fingerprint sensor, the 8GB RAM/512GB storage capacities, and the sub-display top speaker.

Later, RODENT950 posted an altered version of his original spec list, which adds a few new claims such as the presence of wireless reverse charging, audio zoom for the rear camera, 12GB RAM and 128GB storage options, and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The P30 Pro is also IP68 rated, so it follows that Huawei would put their water/dust-proofing knowledge into their phablet flagship too. The ability to reverse wireless charge is new, and the RAM capacity is noteworthy because Huawei historically hasn’t put large amounts of RAM into its phone. Even the foldable Mate X or Mate 20 X have just 8GB.

(Image credit: Weibo)

As a final piece of Mate 30 news, another leaker on Weibo posted an image of what looks to be the box for the standard Mate 30. The text on this box reveals one of the Mate 30 versions will have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, likely the basic version going by previous Huawei phones.

(Image credit: Weibo)