Huawei Mate 30 Pro Hands-on Review: Special But Flawed

There's a lot to like about the Huawei Mate Pro, but its lack of Google apps and services is a glaring omission.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is defined almost as much by what isn’t there as what is with this latest flagship. While Huawei’s new flagship boasts the kind of features you’d expect from a €1,099 device, it’s also missing something you’d expect from an Android smartphone — any hint of Google’s apps or services.

It’s perhaps unfair to Huawei to focus on Google’s absence from the Mate 30 Pro; after all, the phone offers plenty of other premium features, such as a beautiful, curved display and promising cameras. But the Google aspect is something smartphone shoppers outside of China are likely to focus on, and it was hard to avoid during my hands-on time with the Mate 30 Pro at Huawei’s launch event today (Sept.19).

No Google, no problem?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As you may know by now, the U.S. government considers Huawei a security risk, and it’s been front-and-center in the Trump administration’s trade war with China. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Commerce barred U.S. companies from providing Huawei with software or hardware. And that’s led to Google apps and services, including Google Play, being noticeably absent from the Mate 30 Pro.

Scrolling through the apps installed on the device, you see the lack of Google-made apps which could well prove an insurmountable hurdle for the Mate 30 . Huawei promises that it’s possible to sideload many of your favorite apps — though you’ll have to also hunt down updates yourself — and some which haven’t been affected by the US government ban normally through its App Gallery store, but it’s a hard sell.

A curved display

Switching gears to the features Huawei would prefer everyone focuses on, it’s quite clear what stands out about the Mate 30 Pro when you pick up the phone.You quickly notice the Mate 30 Pro’s curved screen and back nestling nicely into your hand. While it’s still a large phone — the Pro model offers a 6.53-inch OLED screen — Huawei’s phone is a little narrower than rival flagships. So you can still reach your thumb across to either side of the phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At 6.98 ounces (or 198 grams), the Mate 30 Pro feels as heavy as it should be given its size, but not like an undue burden in the hand. At least Huawei’s phone is a full ounce lighter than Apple’s mammoth iPhone 11 Pro Max , despite the fact that two devices have comparably sized screens.

The Mate 30’s standard metal back felt pretty much as you’d expect, but the vegan leather, available in two colors, is like having a third party case bonded directly to the phone. I still prefer the plain metal to touch, as the leather is only a thin layer that but it’s a unique default look to have, and maybe it will start a trend.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The addition of the curved Horizon Display makes an already sizable device feel enormous. Being able to step to the phone’s side and still get a decent view of what it was displaying is impressive, as is being able to use the edges as a volume slider with a double tap. Whether I’ll enjoy watching videos on a screen with such a severe curve is something I’m unsure about, but just navigating menus and opening random apps is a delight on the Mate 30 Pro.

Cameras and performance are promising

Huawei has a reputation for delivering great camera phones, and the Mate 30 Pro should carry on that tradition. During my limited time with the phone, the cameras seemed pretty special. With some messy slo-mo demos and a dark room available at the event, it was easy to see the benefits of the four different cameras that make up the full rear array, recording at 7,680 frames per second, or having the SuperSensing cameras pick up details in a dark room you wouldn’t have otherwise noticed.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While I didn’t get to test it properly in my short time with the device, I also have high hopes for the Mate 30 Pro’s performance potential. With Huawei’s new Kirin 990 chip and 8GB of RAM, there’s a good chance the Mate 30 can take on the best of the smartphones using the Snapdragon 855 CPU, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or the OnePlus 7 Pro . Whether those performance numbers will match what Apple’s new A13 Bionic-powered iPhone 11 models can do is another matter.

There’s also a 5G variant of the Mate 30 Pro, and while it costs a hefty €1,199, 5G-enabled variants are what top smartphone makers are going to offer now that network providers are ramping up their 5G efforts. Well, not Apple, but other top smartphone makers at any rate.

I also look forward to spending more time with the Mate 30 Pro’s battery and charging tech. Not only does the phone contain a capacious 4,500 mAh battery, it once again uses Huawei’s 40W wired and 27W wireless charging technology, meaning you’ll theoretically get hours and hours of time spent using the phone’s advanced features, and a rapid refueling whenever you need it.

Outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Users would have to put raw hardware power above their familiar user experience to pick the Mate 30 Pro over other Android phablets. No doubt some will, but will that sustain sales of the Mate line of smartphones? The Mate 30 Pro has made a great first impression at today’s launch event, but I am concerned about how it will fare over a longer period with users (like me) who are set in their Android ways.