How to watch Super Bowl 2021: live stream Chiefs vs Buccaneers for free online

Super Bowl live stream 2021 details: When is the Super Bowl? The scheduled Super Bowl 2021 start time is 6:30 PM, today Sunday February 7. There is a slight chance it may begin a few minutes after that.

The Super Bowl will air on CBS, the official Super Bowl channel.

Today is the day. Super Bowl 2021 live streams are here to deliver the biggest game of 2021. And this time, we've got a whole lot of history in the biggest sporting event in North America. And that's beyond it looking a little different with lower attendance: the future of the NFL is on the line. Yes, this Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream could see “Tom’s league” become “Patrick’s.”

With a win Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will have taken home back-to-back championships. But they've got a high mountain to climb with their Super Bowl live stream opponents: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and six-time champion Tom Brady. The 25-year-old Mahomes and the 43-year-old Brady represent the largest age gap between Super Bowl quarterbacks in history. Mahomes was just 6 when Brady won his first Super Bowl in 2002.

In Brady’s 18-plus years on Mahomes, he has done more than any QB in the Super Bowl era; most Super Bowl appearances (10), Championships, regular season games won (230) and when all is said and done, with Drew Brees’ retirement, Brady will soon be the all-time leader in passing yards as well as touchdowns.

There is no denying Mahomes’ incredible talent, but no one has more confidence in what the future holds for him than the Chiefs. Before the season, K.C. rewarded the reigning Super Bowl MVP with a record setting 10-year contract that could be worth up to $503 million. Coming out of the Super Bowl LV live stream with a win would be a quick return on that investment.

Plus, Mahomes was able to break through to the Super Bowl even despite his turf toe injury. His ability to adjust his game to that handicap just adds to his legacy.

This Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream marks the second time these teams will face each other this season. Kansas City went to Tampa Bay in week 12 of the regular season and beat the Buccs, 27-24. Mahomes threw for a season high 462 yards. Tyreek Hill caught 13 passes for a career high 269 yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs led by 17 going into the 4th quarter before Tom Brady found Mike Evans twice in the endzone to close the gap to three.

And don't think you need to wait until Sunday for great Super Bowl commercials — we're already collecting the best of the best. Plus, we've also got tips for how to watch the Super Bowl for free and which live TV services are streaming the big game.

Super Bowl 2021 odds

The oddsmakers currently have the Chiefs as 3-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Over/Under is set at 56.5. These numbers have stayed solid throughout the week.

How to watch Super Bowl live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

You might have wanted to be at home for the Super Bowl, but if you've left your bubble and found yourself somewhere your normal streaming service doesn't work — do not fret. You can still get a Super Bowl live stream, by using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Super Bowl live streams in the US

In America, Super Bowl live streams are on CBS. That means you can find the Super Bowl channel on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game is set for February 7, and it will start at 6:30 p.m..

CBS is also available on CBS All Access, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV, but Hulu's dropped a lot of CBS affiliates lately, so it's not a guarantee. If you have a Roku you can get CBS Sports channel for free, and Verizon is offering a co-watching experience called Watch Together, via the Yahoo Sports App.

Throughout the season, Fubo has had all the channels football fans needed: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Super Bowl live streams for free

You can watch the Super Bowl for free with one of our best TV antenna picks, or pick up CBS on the site locast.org. The latter only supports 45.6% of the U.S. population, though, so your mileage may vary.

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Super Bowl live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Super Bowl live streams in the UK are free — and commercial-free, too!

If you hate commercials (many do, even Super Bowl ads), know that the best way to watch the most stripped-down and pristine Super Bowl live stream is via the BBC.

Anyone located within the UK can watch a free Super Bowl 55 live stream on the BBC, just log into the free BBC iPlayer (you've got a UK TV license, right?). The Beeb cuts out all ads, and gives you the CBS broadcast booth for play-by-play and color commentary. The game will begin at around 11:30 p.m. local GMT.

UK residents stuck outside the region can use a VPN, as detailed above, to log in just like they were back home. You may need to refresh the iPlayer site when you're starting watching. In order to sign up for iPlayer, you'll need a UK postcode, but really any postcode will do it. For example, Big Ben is SW1A 0AA.

Sky Sports will also carry Super Bowl 2021 live streams, available with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Super Bowl 55 live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Super Bowl LV live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

DAZN is available everywhere from web browsers to its apps/channels on iOS and Android, as well as the major streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4. Apple TV and Chromecast.

But say you don't want to spend CA$20 to watch Super Bowl live streams? We expect TSN and CTV to carry Super Bowl 55 live streams as well.

Who's playing the halftime show at Super Bowl 2021?

Here's hoping the teams playing don't get blinded by the lights as pop/R&B singer/song-writer The Weeknd is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show. Yes, the once-mysterious performer (his real name is Abel Tesfaye), who rose to prominence on a trio of free mixtapes (look for his album Trilogy, it's amazing), has now checked off one of the biggest achievements in pop music: the Super Bowl halftime show.

(Image credit: Michael Kovac / Getty Images)

Expect The Weeknd to be joined by other stars, as the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show will likely follow the standard long-form mashup/mosaic format as in years past.