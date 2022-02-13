Super Bowl commercials 2022 live blog: don't miss the best trailers and ads

The Super Bowl commercials of 2022 will be — as always — the Super Bowl of ads. Yes, it's the biggest night in advertising of the year when the world's eyes fixate on the Super Bowl live stream, and so far? We've got all the celebrities hawking products you could ask for, including stuff you've never heard about from celebrities you might have thought were above this.

Announced spots include Jim Carrey reprising the role of The Cable Guy for Verizon, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost dealing with a super-powered Alexa and Guy Fieri for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas. Oh, and Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd share ... a bag of potato chips. No idea what led to this snacking, but this is the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl ads are even bringing in big-time talent behind the scenes, as Squarespace's big Super Bowl spot will feature Zendaya as directed by Edgar Wright. That spot is also going to feature voice-over narration by Andre 3000, so we'll all be feeling so fresh and so clean while we consider registering new domains.

And, as we've written about recently, Arnold Schwarzenegger is filling Zeus' mighty armor in an ad. It's apparently for BMW's electric car line, and Salma Hayek is joining in as Hera, because one god role in Eternals wasn't enough.

As for what else to expect? Big movie and TV trailers are definitely going to have you marking up your calendar for reasons to go back to the cinemas. Marvel is tipped to drop Dr. Strange 2 and Moon Knight teasers, and we're wondering how much work it's going to have to do to explain who Moon Knight is to audiences who didn't play as the hero in fighting games.

Other big projects that could get Super Bowl ads are Pixar’s Lightyear, Jurassic World: Dominion and Bel-Air. The latter debuts on Peacock the same day, so you can skip the rest of the game to watch if the Bengals or Rams run away with it early.

Speaking of NBCU's streaming service, you can watch the Super Bowl on Peacock and see all of the ads, or you could tune out all of the ads with the BBC iPlayer if you're OK with getting all your Super Bowl commercials here. As for the Tom's Guide staff? We're likely watching the Super Bowl on Sling TV, the cord-cutting service that multiple staffers picked last year.

So, get ready folks, throughout the day, we'll be going over some of the best ads released so far, and covering all of the trailers and spots during the big game. Our most anticipated ad, though? We're hoping for a big promo for The Batman, which is already selling tickets.