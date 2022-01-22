The cord-cutter's guide to Super Bowl 2022

It's nearly time for Super Bowl 2022, even if you cut the cord and ditched cable. And since we spent last year testing all of the best cable TV alternatives, we've got the information you need about all of the top options for how to stream the big game without cable.

Super Bowl channel, start time Super Bowl 2022 is airing on NBC on Februry 13.

• Time — 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT.

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV or Peacock

So while we don't know who is playing in the biggest NFL live stream — though odds-on favorites Green Bay and Kansas City could easily vie for the Vince Lombardi Trophy — we don't need to wait for the playoffs to be over to see how you'll watch the AFC and NFC champions face off.

That's because the game is already announced to be on the NBC broadcast network, and we know everywhere you can find NBC.

Super Bowl 2022 live streams in the US can be free

In the U.S., Super Bowl 2022 is going to be widely available for those without cable. We primarily recommend fuboTV and Sling TV Blue, two of the best cable TV alternatives. Both have free trials for new subscribers, so if you started your new fubo or Sling membership in the morning, you'd be in the clear.

One thing to note, though, Sling subscribers (and prospective ones, too) should check if their region has an NBC affiliate. As I discovered when trying to watch an SNL episode live, not all areas will get NBC on Sling. If you're in a major market, you should be more than OK.

Of course, NBC is also available on DirecTV Stream and Hulu with Live TV, which are good, but not as competitive on pricing. There's also YouTube TV, a more-than-solid option.

We recommend Sling and fuboTV for the two basic kinds of cord-cutters. Sling is there for the value-focused crowd, as its $35 per month rate is the lowest of any service that includes NBC — where Super Bowl 2022 is broadcast.

Fubo is one of the best streaming services because of its international-sports focused package of networks and one key special feature: Multiview. With fubo's Multiview, you can split your screen between multiple channels, and select which one you want to hear audio from. The fubo app on Apple TV 4K is now capable of adding a live scoreboard and stats board to your view.

The even-cheaper option will be the $4.99 per month Peacock Premium, the right Peacock tier for Super Bowl 2022.

If recording the game and other perks aren't a big deal, and if you have a local NBC affiliate that will be showing Super Bowl 2022 (and most should be), you have another option. With one of our best TV antenna picks you can just pull Super Bowl 2022 out of the sky.

For the Super Bowl, Sling TV Blue is the way to go. There's a 3-day free trial, and it's $35 per month after that. Sling Blue also has CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, Comedy Central, TNT and many other channels.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office. In addition to classic movies and TV shows, subscribers can also watch episodes of current NBC series with Peacock Premium. The service also has originals such as Girls5eva, The Lost Symbol and the Saved By the Bell reboot.

How to stream Super Bowl 2022 from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

If you're away from home and don't have NBC or Peacock available, you can still watch Super Bowl 2022. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

