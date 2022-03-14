How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online — digital release date and more

Yes, it's almost time to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online ... at home. After a long theatrical exclusivity window, the third chapter of Tom Holland and Jon Watts' trilogy of Spider-Man movies is finally coming home. And, don't worry, we don't have any spoilers this early in the article. (You will be warned before they arrive below.)

Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast, Crew, and More Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marissa Tomei

Release dates: Dec. 17, 2021 (Theatrical), Mar. 15, 2022 (Digital), April 12, 2022 (Blu-ray)

Directors: Jon Watts

Run-time: 2h 28min

Age rating: PG-13

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% (Certified Fresh)

IMDB: 8.6/10

Originally slated for a March 22, 2022 digital release — which is not to be confused with a streaming release — Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting video on demand services a week early on March 17. This is possibly because an HD copy of the film leaked early.

If you've somehow managed to avoid the big plot details, Spider-Man: No Way Home is a big and complicated comic book movie that triumphantly combines a heartfelt story and more fan service than you might think possible.

Distraught by how his decisions have affected those around him after Mysterio exposed his secret identity, Peter Parker is trying to figure out how to resume a normal life after having saved the world multiple times. So he makes a house-call to Doctor Strange for a favor that goes very wrong very fast.

Reality begins to cave in on Parker and Strange, in a literal way, and seemingly every rule is broken. The film (much like WandaVision and Loki), seems to set the table for Doctor Strange 2, aka Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Peter Parker is even confronted by a villain he's never met before, but one who seemingly knows him. How does all this work? Will Peter ever be able to make things right for MJ and Nate, much less Aunt May? The only way to find out is to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online, which you will be able to do soon.

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online

No, Spider-Man: No Way Home isn't on Disney Plus yet. Similarly, it isn't on any subscription-based streaming service yet, either. We do know Spider-Man: No Way Home's first streaming service is Starz, we just don't know when it's arriving.

Instead, you and others (including the author of this post) can buy a digital copy of the movie online. It is available for pre-order now, and comes out Tuesday (March 15).

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus or Starz?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a long way from a streaming service, but it will be coming to two over the next couple years.

Back in February, we learned that No Way Home would hit Starz (not to be confused with Disney Plus' Star Channel outside of the U.S.) "sometime over the next six months." That means we're to expect No Way Home on Starz by July 2022 at the latest.

Then, Starz will have No Way Home as an exclusive for the next 18 months before it heads to Disney Plus thanks to a Sony/Disney deal. So, Disney Plus may not get No Way Home until as late as the end of 2023.

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from anywhere on Earth

If you're stuck abroad — away from access to the digital platform of your choice, and unable to find Spider-Man: No Way Home — you're not out of luck when it comes to getting your hands on the movie. With the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can buy the latest Spider-Man movie (and use the other services from their home country) no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV along with game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.