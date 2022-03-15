Bought Spider-Man: No Way Home? Don't miss this hidden bonus feature

If you're anything like me, you bought Spider-Man: No Way Home on digital VOD today (March 15). Priced at $19.99, it's a little expensive for a copy I know I'll obviate when I get the 4K SteelBook Blu-Ray release in April. But that's how much I want to see this movie again (without going to a theater).

And while the Spider-Man: No Way Home Digital copy (much like the Blu-ray copy) will get you a bunch of bonuses — including seven behind-the-scenes featurettes, two panel discussions, Daily Bugle stories, bloopers, a gag reel, whatever "alternate reality Easter eggs" are and more — your purchase may come with one more feature that you might not even know about.

The bonus feature is called "Spider-Man and the Multiverse in Marvel Comics," and it gives fans a little more knowledge of No Way Home's roots in the original comics. You can see a trailer for this special feature, which includes Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige, below.

And it comes courtesy of Movies Anywhere, one of our favorite hidden gems of the digital streaming world. Just like all things Movies Anywhere — which lets you buy a movie on one platform and watch it on others — this bonus feature is available to people who buy the movie on many of the popular platforms.

The full list of Movies Anywhere platforms is below, but just know that this means the likes of Apple, Prime Video, Walmart's Vudu, Google Play/YouTube and Microsoft Movies & TV are all in.

Of course, there's some fine print: All you need to do is buy the movie before April 11 (interestingly enough, No Way Home's Blu-ray date is April 12) on one of the above platforms. Then, go to Movies Anywhere and connect your account from that store if you don't already have one, and the clip will appear in your virtual locker.

Movies Anywhere platforms

All MoviesAnywhere platforms will support this offer. Here's a full list of those MoviesAnywhere's platforms, with purchase links for Spider-Man: No Way Home where available.