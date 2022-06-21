Doctor Strange 2 Disney Plus release date and time — how to watch online

You only need to wait a little bit for the Doctor Strange 2 Disney Plus release date to arrive — so stop trying to mess with the multiverse and just find some popcorn. Yes, after a thankfully normal-length (and short for Marvel movie standards) theatrical exclusivity window, the latest MCU movie is finally going to be available without purchase or rental.

Doctor Strange 2 cheat sheet Release date and time: Originally released on May 6, 2022, Doctor Strange 2 hits Disney Plus (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 22.

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 2:06

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finds the titular sorcerer learning there is no rest for the weary. Fresh off of saving the world (in Avengers: Endgame) and the multiverse (in Spider-Man: No Way Home), Stephen Strange has to deal with a universe-hopping situation that is far outside his normal purview.

Of course, Wong (Benedict Wong) is here to help, as he's the true Sorcerer Supreme. The pair are also aided by a new hero, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). And, unsurprisingly, Strange's feelings for Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) are proving to be too complicated for his heart and mind.

It's all just another day at the office, though. And the introduction of America Chavez makes us wonder if she'll be playing a bigger role in the next upcoming Marvel movies. And while we know multiverse language is still sticking around, thanks to the Loki series and the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it's all unclear

how it all will work. Fortunately, Thor: Love and Thunder looks to put a pause on all uses of the word 'multiverse.'

Here is everything you need to know to watch Doctor Strange 2 on Disney Plus.

When does Doctor Strange 2 come out on Disney Plus?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits Disney Plus (opens in new tab) tomorrow (June 22) at 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 12 a.m. PT.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus (opens in new tab) gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle (opens in new tab) that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the latest MCU movie to arrive on Disney Plus, following Eternals and Shang-Chi. None of these movies had the Disney Plus Premier Access release that Black Widow had (which led to Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over breach of contract).

How to watch Doctor Strange 2 online internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast

The main cast is simple, but their appearances may surprise you. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Doctor Stephen Strange, Benedict Wong is Wong, Rachel McAdams is Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprises his role as as Karl Mordo.

A new Doctor Strange 2 TV spot revealing possibly 2 cameos and more Professor X, because, yes, that Super Bowl ad broke our brains when we heard Patrick Stewart's voice.

In late 2020, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Doctor Strange would tie into two other Marvel projects. The first is WandaVision and Elizabeth Olsen is seen reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) in the teaser trailer.

A new addition is Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a fan-favorite teen hero from the comics.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailers

A new Doctor Strange 2 trailer teases a super-haunting vibe for the movie, with both Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff struggling with all-too-real dreams.

As covered in our Super Bowl commercials live blog, the full Dr. Strange 2 trailer dropped back in January. It's got a lot of confusion, a restless Stephen Strange (who may have been arrested), a vengeful Wanda Maximoff and a voice that sounds like Patrick Stewart.

And, yes, people are wondering if that was Prof. X.

In December, Marvel debuted the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange 2 after the credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Which made complete sense considering Strange's unleashes multiverse when a spell to make everyone forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man goes awry.

To fix what he broke, Stephen approaches an old friend — Wanda Maximoff.

Also, we've got the Doctor Strange 2 post-credit scenes details in spoiler-free and spoiler-full versions.

Next: We've got all the NBA Draft 2022 live stream info.