How to watch Ghosts season 2 online — Premiere date and time and more

More hauntings and hijinks are in store when you watch Ghosts season 2 online. The CBS comedy debuted last year as an adaptation of a British series of the same name. It's become a big hit of its own, thanks to the delightfully zany antics of the titular spirits.

Ghosts season 2 channel, start time Ghosts season 2 premieres Thursday (Sept. 29).

• Time — 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Ghosts revolves around married couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who move into a country mansion that they have inherited. They discover that it's not only decrepit, but haunted by the ghosts of persons who died on premises! Sam can hear and see the ghosts, while Jay cannot.

The ghosts include the flashy Prohibition-era jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), gay Revolutionary War Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones), Pinecone Trooper leader Pete (Richie Moriarty) and Sam's ancestor Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky).

When Ghosts season 2 kicks off, Sam and Jay have finally succeeded in converting the mansion into a B&B. Now, she enlists the help of the ghosts to get a good review from some highly critical guests.

Here is everything you need to watch Ghosts season 2. Plus, watch a trailer below:

How to watch Ghosts season 2 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Ghosts season 2 premiere Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed on Paramount Plus with a Premium subscription.

How to watch Ghosts season 2 in the UK

Mixed news for British fans of Ghosts who want to see the American version. BBC is reportedly finalizing a deal to air the U.S. Ghosts but there's no confirmation nor a release date.

Meanwhile, the original British Ghosts just debuted series 4, available on BBC and iPlayer.

How to watch Ghosts season 2 in Canada

Canadians will see Ghosts season 2 at the same time and date as Americans. It's broadcasting on Global TV (opens in new tab), at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Ghosts season 2 in Australia

Unfortunately, it looks like Aussies also won't be able to watch Ghosts season 2 live, as it doesn't appear to be airing on any local channels.

