F1 United States Grand Prix live stream

By

Here's how to watch the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes (seen here at the F1 British Grand Prix) will race at the F1 United States Grand Prix 2021
(Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The F1 United States Grand Prix live stream should give us another titanic battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as the race for the 2021 F1 title nears its conclusion.

2021 F1 United States Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online

The 2021 F1 United States Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST on Sunday (October 24).
• U.S. — Watch on ESPN2 via Sling or Fubo.TV
• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports
• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The paid traded places in the previous two races, with Hamilton first in Russia ahead of Verstappen, while the Dutchman finished ahead of the Brit in Turkey last week. The net result was a 1-point swing to Verstappen — which currently leaves him six points clear with six races remaining.

However, Mercedes appear to have the faster car right now — a fact which Red Bull seem bemused by, with boss Christian Horner stating that "It's surprising they appear to have made the step they have with the power-unit." 

Mercedes have rejected any suggestions that they have made any unlawful changes to the car, but the data is clear on this: they have the advantage going into the final stretch of the season.

What's more, the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin is one of Hamilton's favorites, with the multiple world champion having won there five times in eight attempts. If he takes the checkered flag once again he'll regain the lead in the title race, whatever Verstappen does.

Valtteri Bottas has a big role to play here, too: the Finn drove superbly to finish first in Turkey, and if he can stay ahead of Verstappen this weekend it could allow his teammate to open up an even bigger lead. 

There's plenty of intrigue ahead of us, then. And the good news is that you can watch the race online via an F1 United States Grand Prix live stream; read on to find out how to do just that.

How to watch the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream for free

Most countries have an F1 live stream on one channel or another, but many of them require a subscription. However, if you're lucky enough to live in Austria then you can watch the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream for free.

That's because the race will be shown on free-to-air television on Red Bull's own Servus TV.

If you're based in Austria but aren't at home for the United States Grand Prix, don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world

It's natural that you might want to watch the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream on Sky Sports, even though they're not in the U.K. 

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. 

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another website and watch the race.

How to watch the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream in the US

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ESPN2 is the place to turn for the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it — and two of which are some of our picks for the best streaming services.

As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

ESPN2 is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday (October 24). 

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN2 in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1. 

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world. 

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. 

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN2, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream in the UK

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show all of the United States Grand Prix action, and in up to 4K resolution. The race starts at 8 p.m. BST on Sunday.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra. 

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream. 

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Australian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live streams in Australia, which means you can watch the 2021 United States Grand Prix online via Foxtel

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25. 

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 United States Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

Max Verstappen of Red Bull

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

The United States Grand Prix weekend starts today (Friday, October 22) with practice 1 & 2. Third practice and qualifying are tomorrow and the race itself is on Sunday (October 24).

Friday, October 22

  • Practice 1: 12.30 p.m. – 1.30 p.m. ET (9.30 a.m. – 10.30 a.m PT / 5.30 p.m. – 6.30 p.m. BST)
  • Practice 2: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET (1 p.m. – 2 p.m PT / 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. BST)

Saturday, October 23

  • Practice 3: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET (11 a.m. – 12 p.m PT / 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. BST)
  • Qualifying: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET (2 p.m. – 3 p.m PT / 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. BST)

Sunday, October 24

Race: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET (12 p.m. – 2 p.m PT / 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. BST)

F1 United States Grand Prix — current driver standings

POS

DRIVER

NATIONALITY

CAR

PTS

1Max VerstappenNEDRED BULL RACING HONDA262.5
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMERCEDES256.5
3Valtteri BottasFINMERCEDES177
4Lando NorrisGBRMCLAREN MERCEDES145
5Sergio PerezMEXRED BULL RACING HONDA135
6Carlos SainzESPFERRARI116.5
7Charles LeclercMONFERRARI116
8Daniel RicciardoAUSMCLAREN MERCEDES95
9Pierre GaslyFRAALPHATAURI HONDA74
10Fernando AlonsoESPALPINE RENAULT58
11Esteban OconFRAALPINE RENAULT46
12Sebastian Vettel

GER

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

35
13Lance StrollCANASTON MARTIN MERCEDES26
14Yuki TsunodaJPNALPHATAURI HONDA18
15George RussellGBRWILLIAMS MERCEDES16
16Nicholas LatifiCANWILLIAMS MERCEDES7
17Kimi RaikkonenFINALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI6
18Antonio GiovinazziITAALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI1
19Mick SchumacherGERHAAS FERRARI

0

20Nikita MazepinRAFHAAS FERRARI0
21Robert KubicaPOLALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team

Driver 1

Driver 2

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen (7)

Antonio Giovinazzi (99)

Alpha Tauri

Pierre Gasly (10)

Yuki Tsunoda (22)

Alpine

Fernando Alonso (14)

Esteban Ocon (31)

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel (5)

Lance Stroll (18)

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (16)

Carlos Sainz (55)

Haas

Nikita Mazepin (9)

Mick Schumacher (47)

McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo (3)

Lando Norris (4)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44)

Valtteri Bottas (77)

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (33)

Sergio Perez (11)

Williams

George Russell (63)

Nicholas Latifi (6)

Full 2021 F1 calendar

DATE

GRAND PRIX

CIRCUIT

COUNTRY

26-28 March

Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain International Circuit

Bahrain

16-18 April

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Autodromo Imola

Italy

30 April 2 May

Portuguese Grand Prix

Portimão Circuit

Portugal

7-9 May

Spanish Grand Prix

Catalunya Circuit

Spain

20-23 May

Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Circuit

Monte Carlo

4-6 June

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku street circuit

Azerbaijan

18-20 June

French Grand Prix

Circuit Paul Ricard

France

25-27 June

Styrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring

Austria

2-4 July

Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring

Austria

16-18 July

British Grand Prix

Silverstone Circuit

Great Britain

30 July - 1 Aug

Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungaroring

Hungary

27-29 Aug

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Belgium

3-5 Sept

Dutch Grand Prix

Circuit Zandvoort

Netherlands

10-12 Sept

Italian Grand Prix

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Italy

24-26 SeptRussian Grand PrixSochi International Street Circuit

Russia

8-10 OctTurkish Grand PrixIntercity Instanbul ParkTurkey

22-24 Oct

US Grand Prix

Circuit of The Americas

United States

5-7 OctMexico Grand Prix

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Mexico

12-14 Nov

Brazilian Grand Prix

Autodromo Interlagos

Brazil

19-21 Nov

QatarDohaTBC
3-5 Dec

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia

10-12 Dec

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit

UAE

