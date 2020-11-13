F1 live stream: How to watch Turkish GP online

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix | Start Time The Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 5:10 a.m. ET (2:10 a.m. PT | 10:10 p.m. BST) on Sunday, Nov. 15. ESPN carries it in the States.

The first two practices took place on Friday, Nov. 13, with the third taking place at 5 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 14 and the qualifying starting at 8 a.m. ET.

We're gearing up for this weekend's F1 live stream! The big story going into this weekend is Lewis Hamilton looking to secure his seventh F1 title, which is (admittedly) an inevitability.

Since Hamilton has 85 points on his Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas (with 4 races to go and 104 points on the line), he only needs to beat Bottas to clinch. Italy. Bottas, however, needs to win the races and take the record for fastest lap, to push this down to Bahrain.

Hamilton enters the race on the heels of passing Michael Schumacher's 91-set benchmark, after taking his 92nd win at the Portuguese GP. A seventh world title will also see Hamilton rising in the ranks in that regard as well.

As for how preliminaries have gone, team Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took both sessions, with Bottas in third position in the second practices. Slippery conditions have proven tough on drivers, according to reports.

How to watch Turkish Grand Prix F1 live streams with a VPN

If you’re abroad and unable to use the streaming service you already pay for to watch the race, you don't need to turn to a low-quality, glitchy workaround. Instead, use a virtual private network, or VPN, which can help you connect to your desired service through a U.S. server and watch the race without any needless frustrations.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

F1 live streams: Turkey Grand Prix in the US

For those watching the Turkish Grand Prix on TV in the U.S., the big race is on ESPN at 5:05 a.m. ET.

You can stream the race via the ESPN app, or the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions of the weekend. Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

Just as with the previous two seasons, ESPN's F1 broadcast picks up the Sky Sports F1 feed. ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your only alternative is F1 TV Pro — F1's own official streaming service, which also duplicates the Sky Sports feed. F1 TV Pro costs $10 monthly or $80 for the entire season. (Given the shortened campaign and uncertainty of the schedule, monthly seems to be the safer way to go here.) In addition to live streaming F1 events, it also offers access to Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, as well as F1's historic archive of classic Grands Prix.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

F1 live streams: Turkish Grand Prix in the UK

As with the entire 2020 F1 schedule, Sky Sports F1 is your destination for complete Turkish Grand Prix weekend coverage if you live in the U.K. Sky Sports F1 is a paid channel, and because it retains exclusivity over all F1 broadcasts in the country, you won't be able to tune into the race using F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K.

If you want to watch the race without a Sky Sports F1 subscription, we recommend buying a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £10. Now TV also offers a month pass available at a reduced price of £25, which will allow you to watch the entire weekend of festivities, and even the next Grand Prix, too.

Just a heads up, though: Now TV isn't available via a web browser, but rather through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV and some smart TVs.

F1 live streams: Turkish Grand Prix in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada, though F1 TV Pro remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $5 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

F1 Turkish Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The season is winding to a close now. The next races after this one are back-to-back contests in Bahrain (interestingly, on two different configurations of the Sakhir circuit) and the finisher in Abu Dhabi. All told, we'll have 17 rounds by year's end — not bad for a pandemic-shortened season.

Here's the schedule for Saturday and Sunday for the Nov. 13 – 15 F1 Turkish Grand Prix.

Saturday, November 14

Practice: 4 a.m.-5 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-5 a.m. ET Qualifying: 7 a.m.-8 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 15