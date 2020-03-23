Cheap headphones deal at Best Buy takes $150 off Beats Studio 3

The Beats Studio 3 are far from being cheap headphones. However, Apple's popular headphones are undergoing a massive price drop this week.

Currently, Best Buy has the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $199.99. That's $150 off and just $10 shy of their all-time price low. As a bonus, they also come with 4 free months of Apple Music. That's one of the best cheap headphone deals we've seen.

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're just $10 shy of their all-time price low. View Deal

In our Beats Studio 3 review, we found that they deliver everything you'd want in a premium set of wireless headphones. They're comfortable, offer decent active noice cancelling, and provide a clean sound profile. We especially liked them for listening to EDM and hip-hop, as they really let you feel the bass drop.

For non-bass driven music, we found the tuning wasn't the best. Guitars and vocals sound a bit overly processed on the Studio 3, as do more subtle background vocals, sound effects and light instrumentation.

The Studio 3's active noise cancellation helped reduce the low droning of a construction crew outside our window, but certain noises were still audible. So they're good, but not on par with say the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

Nevertheless, The Studio 3 are still a solid pair of wireless noise cancelling 'phones and at this price, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend them.