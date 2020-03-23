Cheap home gym deals take $300 off adjustable dumbbells, benches, more

Whether you live in a large home or a small apartment, Walmart's home gym deals are making it easier than ever to turn your abode into a makeshift gym.

For a limited time, the retailer is discounting gym equipment and accessories from Weider, Gaiam, NordicTrack, and more. Walmart's home gym deals are taking over $300 off gym equipment and run the gamut from yoga mats to adjustable dumbbells.

Weider Flat Weight Bench: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart

This bench can be used for a variety of exercises ranging from dumbbell flies to tricep dips. It accommodates has a 460-lb. weight capacity. View Deal

Athletic Works Speed Jump Rope: was $9 now $6 @ Walmart

Get back to the basics with this 9' jump rope. It features an ergonomic slim handle design for balance and speed. Small, cheap, and portable — it can be used anywhere and is one of the best home gym deals you'll find. View Deal

NordicTrack Adjustable Dumbbells: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

No one has room for a full dumbbell rack in their apartment, so this pair of adjustable dumbbells is the perfect space-saving solution for your home gym. They can be adjusted in 2.5-pound increments from their base of 2.5 pounds to 12.5 pounds. They're $50 off. View Deal

Weider Ultimate Body Works Bench: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

When it comes to home gyms, your body weight is the ultimate resistance and this Weider bench uses your own weight to target different muscle groups like your shoulders, upper pecs, and more. View Deal