Cheap Kindle deal at Amazon knocks Kindle price to $59

Whether you're an avid reader or just looking to pass time now that you're stuck at home, Amazon has some great Kindle deals you shouldn't miss this week.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Kindle on sale for $59.99. That's $30 off and the cheapest Kindle deal we've ever seen. Amazon also has its Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $94.99. That's $35 off and the second-cheapest Kindle Paperwhite deal we've see. Both deals include three free months of Kindle Unlimited. Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over one million titles, magazines, and audibooks.

The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now $30 off — it's cheapest price ever — and a perfect way to keep busy. It includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited.

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Now $35 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, it's one of the best Kindle deals you can get.

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best Kindles you can buy. It packs a 6-inch anti-glare 300 ppi display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage which holds thousands of books. Rated IPX8 waterproof, it can take a splash without you having to worry about it.

In our Kindle Paperwhite review, we loved its flush to bezel screen, waterproof design, and Bluetooth capability for audiobooks. In our lab, we put the Kindle Paperwhite's water resistance to the test by submerging it in a pail of water. After letting it soak for 20 minutes, the ereader continued to work and offered responsive page-turning. It's as if it had been dry the whole time.

Meanwhile, the base Kindle sports a 6-inch glare-free display, a 4 LED front light, and 4GB of storage. Unlike the Paperwhite, the base Kindle is not waterproof.