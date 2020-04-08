Cheap Beats Solo Pro deal takes $50 off these top headphones

Finally! The Beats Beats Solo Pro — one of the best noise cancelling headphones around — are back on sale.

Currently, you can snag the Editor's Choice Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones for $249.95 at Best Buy. Normally, these headphones retail for $299.99, so that's $50 off their regular price. This Beats Solo Pro deal applies to all colors including Black, Dark Blue, Light Blue, Gray, Red, and Ivory.

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently on sale at their lowest price ever in colors Black, Dark Blue, Light Blue, Gray, Red, and Ivory.View Deal

The Beats Solo Pros are among the best Beats headphones around. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life.

In our Beats Solo Pro review, we praised the headphones' colorful design, powerful noise-cancelling technology, and long battery life. We rated the Solo Pro headphones 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave them our Editor's Choice Award for their great audio and call quality.

In our tests, we were wowed by how close the Solo Pros' Pure Adaptive Noise-Cancelling technology comes to that of the Bose 700 headphones. It drowned out a crowded subway train car with the music volume level at about 50%.

As for sound quality, the Solo Pros' 40mm drivers are tuned with balanced delivery in mind. They're perfect for music lovers who listen to various genres. With Apple's H1 chip built-in the Solo Pros support Audio Sharing with other W1 or H1 chip-driven Apple or Beats headphones and earbuds.

So if you're looking for a solid pair of noise blocking headphones that sound as great as they look, the Beats Solo Pro are a fine choice. This might be the best price we see till Amazon Prime Day.