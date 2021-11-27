Browns vs Ravens live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football, odds and fantasy picks

The Browns vs Ravens live stream will add another chapter in this AFC North rivalry that Cleveland is hoping goes in their favor sooner rather than later. Plus, this NFL live stream may be the perfect time for the Browns to get away from home.

Browns vs Ravens channel, start time The Browns vs Ravens live stream is Sunday (Nov. 28).

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

• Betting odds — Ravens -3.5, Over/Under 46

The Browns (6-5) are coming off a win in week 11 and hoping to put two wins together for the first time since weeks three and four. However, the talk after last week's 13-10 win over the Lions was "Baker Mayfield vs the fans." Cleveland's quarterback was booed during the win and when asked about it postgame he said, "Those are probably the same fans that won't be quiet while we're on offense and trying to operate, so [I] don't really care." Mayfield threw for 176 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Lions.

The Ravens (7-3) found a way to win without their MVP quarterback last week in Chicago. Tyler Huntely filled in and helped Baltimore to a 16-13 win on the road. Lamar Jackson was a late inactive due to an illness but said this week he was "good now, I'm perfect." He went on to give himself a 120% change of playing Sunday.

The Ravens have won the last three meetings in this rivalry, but Baker Mayfield and the Browns are looking to change that up. With Cleveland's passing offense struggling, the Ravens could be just the team for the Browns to face. Baltimore allows the second most passing yards-per-game this season (281.2).

How to watch Browns vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Browns vs Ravens live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Browns vs Ravens live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Browns vs Ravens live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 28).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Browns vs Ravens live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Browns vs Ravens live stream.

Browns vs Ravens live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Browns vs Ravens on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Browns vs Ravens live stream starts at 1.20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Browns vs Ravens live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Browns vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Browns vs Ravens fantasy picks and odds

Browns: Cleveland's duel threat backfield is set to return in this matchup. Nick Chubb has found his stride again rushing for 267 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games. Kareem Hunt is also set to make his return after an I.R. stint due to a calf injury. It might be a small pulse, but it's still a pulse for wide receiver Jarvis Landry to find the end zone for the first time this season. Landry ran in a score on a 16-yard run last week against the Lions.

Ravens: Despite not having Jackson in the lineup last week, tight end Mark Andrews continued his solid season catching eight passes for 73 yards. Only Travis Kelce has more receiving yards by a tight end this season than Andrews (696 yards). Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was also back at practice this week and could be a boost owners need. Brown missed last week's game with a thigh injury.

Betting: The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites against the Browns. The over under is 46.