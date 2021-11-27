Seahawks vs Washington live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football, odds and fantasy picks

The Seahawks vs Washington live stream puts Taylor Heinicke in a spot to give Washington their first three-game win streak of the season, while Russell Wilson is still searching for his first win since coming back from injury. Wilson takes on Heinicke in this NFL live stream.

Seahawks vs Washington channel, start time The Seahawks vs Washington live stream is Monday (Nov. 29).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — Washington -1, Over/Under 46.5

The Seahawks (3-7) have fallen on hard times this season and last week may have been the hardest. Seattle lost 23-13 to a Cardinals team that was missing Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Russell Wilson has yet to throw a touchdown pass since returning from his finger injury after starting the season with 10 touchdown passes in the team's first five games. Wilson is also completing just 52% of his passes over his last two games.

Washington (4-6) is riding a high in the Taylor Heinicke era as they have won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Heinicke has thrown 4 touchdowns over the last two games with no interceptions. He's also riding a five game touchdown streak. Last week, in their 27-21 win over the Panthers he completed 16-of-his-22 with three touchdowns while posting a passer rating of 141.3.

While their quarterback is on top of his game, Washington's defense is also hot right now. They held Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to just 19 points two weeks ago and then kept Cam Newton and the Panthers to just 21 points last week. In their win over the Bucs, Washington picked off Brady twice.

How to watch the Seahawks vs Washington live stream from anywhere

Seahawks vs Washington live streams in the US

In the U.S., Seahawks vs Washington is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT Monday (Nov. 29).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our how to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more info.

Seahawks vs Washington live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Seahawks vs Washington on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Seahawks vs Washington live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Seahawks vs Washington live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Seahawks vs Washington live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Seahawks vs Washington fantasy picks and odds

Seahawks: Wide receiver Tyler Lockett continues to be a steady target for the Seahawks. Last week he caught four passes for 115 yards. If you believe in the phrase "he's due" than D.K. Metcalf is due! For the first time in his career the wide out has gone three-straight games without passing the 50-yard receiving mark. He'll look to snap that streak in this matchup.

Washington: As a fantasy owner, you're always looking for the hot hand and wide receiver DeAndre Carter is that guy with three touchdown catches in his last three games. Running back Antonio Gibson averaged 5 yards-per-carry for a total of 95 yards in last week's win over Carolina while Terry McLaurin had one of his best games of the season with five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Betting: The Washington Football Team is a 1-point favorite against Seattle. The over/under is 46.5