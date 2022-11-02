Bills vs Jets live stream: How to watch NFL week 9 online

The Bills vs Jets live stream marks the first matchup this season between these AFC East rivals. The Jets at 5-3 have been a pleasant surprise for their fanbase, while Bills Mafia is expecting this NFL live stream to be more of the same from their championship contenting team!

Bills vs Jets channel, start time The Bills vs Jets live stream airs today Sunday (Nov. 6).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Jets failed their first test since losing Breece Hall for the season after the running back suffered an ACL tear in their week seven win over their Broncos. Last week without their leading rusher, the Jets took a 22-17 loss to the Patriots, snapping their four-game winning streak.

Quarterback Zach Wilson threw three interceptions in the loss last week and despite being 4-1 as the Jets’ starter this season he has their ground game and defense to thank for most of the team's success.

The Jets are one of just 11 teams to allow fewer than 20 points-per-game this season and they have also forced 12 turnovers this season, fifth highest total in the NFL. Linebacker C.J. Mosley leads their defensive unit with 82 tackles, second most in the league and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leads the team with six sacks.

The Bills (6-1) are in-the-midst of a four-game winning streak after beating the Packers 27-17 Monday Night. Josh Allen wasn’t at his best for all four quarters but managed to hit tight end Dawson Knox for the first score of the game, then hit wide receiver Stephon Diggs on a flick-of-the-wrist touchdown pass that gave the Bills a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Buffalo would control the game from start to finish.

This season Allen among the league leaders in every major quarterback stat. He leads the NFL in passing yards-per-game (314 ypg) and is second to only Patrick Mahomes in passing touchdowns with 19. Overall, he ranks fifth with a 105.9 passer rating. Allen has beaten the Jets in four straight meetings and is 5-2 against them in his career.

The 2022 Buffalo Bills are another example of a dominant team on both sides of the ball. They score the second most points in the NFL averaging 29ppg and allow the fewest points in the league surrendering only 14 ppg. Add the fact that they also have forced the third most turnovers in the league (14) and you realize how dominant this defense has been.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Bills as huge 13-point favorites over the Jets.

How to watch Bills vs Jets live stream from anywhere

Bills vs Jets live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Bills vs Jets live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Nov. 6)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Bills vs Jets live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Bills vs Jets live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bills vs Jets.

Bills vs Jets live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bills vs Jets on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Jets live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Bills vs Jets live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Bills vs Jets live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Bills vs Jets live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Bills vs Jets live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.