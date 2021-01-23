Bills vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch AFC Championship online

Bills vs Chiefs channel, start time The Bills vs Chiefs live stream is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 p.m. PT, on Sunday, January 24.

It’s going to be broadcast on CBS.

The Bills vs Chiefs live stream will have Kansas City fans cheering on quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship. Mahomes told the press that he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on Friday. The reigning Super Bowl MVP took a vicious hit last week in the team’s win over the Browns.

With a healthy Mahomes playing against Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen, this NFL live stream could be a preview of a long-standing AFC Championship rivalry. Even the coaches have a history.

Bills’ head coach, Sean McDermott worked for Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid for 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. McDermott started as a scout and worked his way up to be Reid’s defensive coordinator where he served for two years before Reid fired him in 2011.

Both coaches praised each other this week. Reid said McDermott deserves coach of the year honors, while McDermott returned the favor by calling Reid a “hall of fame coach.” A Chiefs win Sunday would mark Reid’s 17th playoff win, moving him into a tie with Washington’s Joe Gibbs for 4th place all-time.

This game will be the second meeting between these two teams this season. The Chiefs took that week six match-up in K.C., 26-17. Chiefs running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for a season high 161-yards in the win. However, Edwards-Helaire has not played since suffering a hip and ankle injury on December 20th. The Chiefs’ leading rusher was a limited participant in practice this week.

Oddsmakers currently have the (13-3) Bills as 3-point road underdogs to the (14-2) Chiefs. The Over/Under is 54.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Bills vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In America, Bills vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game starts at 6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 p.m. PT, on Sunday, January 24.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Bills vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Bills vs Chiefs live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bills vs Chiefs.

Bills vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond can watch Bills vs Chiefs on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. The game begins at the late hour of 11:40 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Bills vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.