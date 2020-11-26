Best 70-inch Black Friday TV deals: Biggest sales on the biggest TVs

Black Friday TV deals are giving discounts to all kinds of killers sets, but the best deals hands-down have come to TVs that measure 70 inches or larger.

70-inch Black Friday TV deals mean you can score big savings on big screens. If you have the space for a set this size, you can transform your entertainment center into a home theater. The best part? You can do it for under $500, if you're deals-savvy.

Yes, there are a handful of 70-inch Black Friday TV deals that cheap: right now this 70-inch Samsung is only $529 at Best Buy, for example. But as the screen size you're shopping for grows, you should be able to find equally as epic deals.

With Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals underway, be sure to bookmark this page for the latest 70-inch Black Friday TV deals. For now, check out the big-screen promotions worth your money below.

Best 70-inch Black Friday TV deals

Best 70-inch Black Friday TV deal overall Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Class 6 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $529. That's $220 off and one of the least-expensive 70-inch name brand TVs we've seen. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS. View Deal

Insignia 70" 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $549 @ Best Buy

If you want a big-screen FireTV that won't break the bank, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. This Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV gives you access to tons of content/apps as well as access to Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa. View Deal

Hisense 70" 4K Android TV: was $649 now $449 @ Best Buy

Stream Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more in 70-inch Ultra-HD glory with this Hisense H65 Android TV. It comes with built-in Android TV, Dolby Vision, plus three HDMI and two USB ports. (This deal is coming in and out of stock. Check frequently).

View Deal

Vizio 70" 4K Smart TV: was $659 now $478 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a big TV, this is the Black Friday TV deal to get. Not only does the Vizio V705x-H1boast have a huge 70-inch 4K display, it also supports Dolby Vision HDR, AI upscaling and more. Walmart is replenishing stock of this TV, so check back often. (This deal is currently out of stock, but you can sign up for deal alerts when it returns). View Deal

Best 75-inch Black Friday TV deals

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

You can stream to your heart's content with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV, and this Black Friday TV deal will help you save $400! Support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 video standards plus DTS Virtual: X mean your shows and movies will sound and look great.View Deal

Sceptre 75" 4K TV: was $1,799 now $648 at Walmart

This massive TV might not bare a big brand name, but it's a great option for anyone who doesn't care for owning a smart TV, or owns a streaming stick of some kind. Four HDMI ports makes it easy to pair all your multimedia devices.View Deal

Sony 75" X800H 4K TV: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

Most 75-inch TVs cost way over $1,500. However, this Best Buy Black Friday TV deal gets you the new Sony 75-inch X800H 4K Android TV for $999. That's a generous $400 off and the best price you'll find for a 75-inch name-brand TV.View Deal

LG 75" 4K Smart webOS TV: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy

LG's 4K TVs are some of the best, and this one is pretty neat. The webOS store gives you top apps, including Netflix, Sling, Hulu and Prime Video, and support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit mean it will fit in right with your smart home. View Deal

Samsung Q70T 75" QLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,497 @ Amazon

The Samsung Q70T range offers great value for what you get, and this 75-inch QLED display offers 4K resolution, HDR10+, 4K upscaling, a 120Hz native refresh rate, and more streaming apps than you'll know what to do with. View Deal

Best 80-inch Black Friday TV deals and above

Samsung 82" 4K Smart TV: was $1,699 now $1,297 @ Best Buy

This big screen TV from Samsung can sharpen older footage, with its Crystal processor that upscales content to 4K. On top of that, it's also got HDR support for better color quality.View Deal

Samsung Q70T 82" QLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

This 82-inch QLED display offers 4K resolution, HDR10+, 4K upscaling, a 120Hz native refresh rate and a large library of streaming apps.View Deal