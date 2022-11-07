Black Friday TV sales in Australia 2022 — the best early deals

Black Friday TV sales are already in full swing Down Under, with some fantastic early deals and discounts on big name television brands already available in the lead up to the big day.

TV sales happen year-round, however, we've been around the block enough times to tell you without hesitation that Black Friday is absolutely the best time of the year to buy a new television.

Not only are TV manufacturers extremely eager to get in on the Black Friday madness, the timing is also perfect — the event's date is far enough away from when the year's best TVs were released, that brands like Sony, Samsung and LG are more than willing to heavily discount them.

Traditionally, the best TV sales happen between Black Friday (November 25) and Cyber Monday (November 28). However, it's worth noting that stock is more likely to fly off shelves during this time, which is why it's often safer to nab an early deal in the weeks leading up to the event.

While it's true that you can find TV deals year round, Black Friday deals are known for offering the biggest discounts and lowest price of the year on practically all types of TVs.

With that in mind, you can find the best early Black Friday TV deals below, along with some predictions for what to expect when the sale kicks into overdrive in late November.

Best early Black Friday TV sales

48 inches

(opens in new tab) LG OLED A1 48-inch 4K OLED TV | AU$2,099 AU$1,550 (opens in new tab) (save AU$549) If you've always wanted to jump aboard the OLED train, this deal might be one of the most affordable ways to do so. While not a large telly, LG's 48-inch A1 OLED offers the same exceptional picture quality and unmatched black levels we've come to expect from the self-lighting pixel technology. Was AU$2,099, now only AU$1,550 ahead of Black Friday.

55 inches

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch QN90B 4K UHD Neo QLED TV | AU$3,489 AU$2,992 (opens in new tab) (save AU$497) If 75 inches is too much screen for your living room, you could opt instead for the 55-inch model of Samsung's QN90B, which offers the exact same experience on slightly smaller real estate. Grab it now ahead of Black Friday and score AU$497 off the RRP.

(opens in new tab) LG QNED85 55-inch 4K Mini LED TV | AU$2,490 AU$1,850 (opens in new tab) (save AU$640) LG isn't all about OLED — in fact, the manufacturer has also brought out a range of Mini LED TVs to offer an alternative to Samsung's Neo QLED. LG's 55-inch QNED85 model offers excellent black levels and amazing brightness at a more affordable price point than OLED. Was AU$2,490, now just AU$1,850 ahead of Black Friday.

65 inches

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60B 65-inch QLED 4K Smart TV | AU$1,895 RRP AU$1,395 (opens in new tab) (save AU$500) IIt may not be Samsung's flagship telly of 2022, but the Q60B is still an excellent QLED model that offers fantastic brightness and colour. Right now, you can get the 65-inch model from JB Hi-Fi for the great price of AU$1,395. That's a saving of AU$500 from the RRP.

(opens in new tab) TCL C835 65-inch 4K Mini-LED TV | AU$1,995 RRP AU$1,578 (opens in new tab) (save AU$417) Taking advantage of the latest Mini LED TV technology, TCL's C835 delivers excellent brightness and terrific black levels. Running on the Google TV platform, this 65-inch telly has had its price slashed from AU$1,995 to just AU$1,578 ahead of Black Friday.

75-77 inches

(opens in new tab) Sony X90K 75-inch Bravia XR Full Array LED 4K TV | AU$3,995 RRP AU$3,295 (opens in new tab) (save AU$700) JB Hi-Fi has slashed the price of Sony's X90K in the 75-inch model ahead of Black Friday. While it may not offer the most cutting edge backlighting technology, the X90K is still impressive thanks to Sony's updated Cognitive Processor XR, which delivers excellent colours and upscaling. Get it now at a AU$700 discount for just AU$3,295, which is a great price for such a large telly.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch QN90B 4K UHD Neo QLED TV | AU$5,809 AU$4,876 (opens in new tab) (save AU$933) Samsung's top 4K TV in Australia gets a massive discount ahead of Black Friday, with the 75-inch model QN90B slashed by AU$933. Sporting cutting edge Mini LED technology, the QN90B is able to achieve brilliant black levels without sacrificing brightness.

(opens in new tab) TCL C835 75-inch 4K Mini-LED TV | AU$2,795 RRP AU$2,180 (opens in new tab) (save AU$615) TCL's television have proven to be a great alternative to pricier brands, offering many of the high-end features at a much lower price point. Take this massive 75-inch 4K telly for instance, which offers cutting edge Mini LED tech. Discounted ahead of Black Friday, you can pick up TCL's C835 for just AU$2,180, which is a AU$615 saving on the RRP.

(opens in new tab) LG UQ90 75-inch ThinkQ AI Smart TV | AU$1,695 RRP AU$1,332 (opens in new tab) (save AU$363) Once upon a time, the prospect of a 75-inch LG telly coming in at AU$1,332 would be unthinkable, but that's exactly what this offer provides. It may not be an OLED but it's still got LG's α5 Gen5 AI Processor for excellent picture quality and upscaling.

Over 77 inches

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60B 85-inch QLED 4K Smart TV | AU$3,995 RRP AU$3,195 at JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) (save AU$800) If you need an even bigger TV, why not consider this beastly 85-incher from Samsung, which has been slashed to just AU$3,195 at JB Hi-Fi ahead of Black Friday, which is an incredible price for a television of this immense size.

Black Friday TV deals — what to expect in 2022

As we said earlier, you can find good TV sales in Australia any time of the year. That said, it's our experience that Black Friday TV deals tend to break all price records, and we believe 2022 will be no exception.

This year, we're expecting the best TVs of 2022 to be heavily discounted during the Black Friday weekend. Most of the flagship televisions from brands like LG, Samsung and Sony were released between May and July, which means they've been out long enough to receive the discount treatment.

In terms of 2022's best TVs, we expect to see big savings on LG's award-winning C2 and G2 OLED series, along with Samsung's 4K and 8K Neo QLED ranges, Hisense's ULED series and Sony's top OLED and LED models.

When will Black Friday TV deals begin in 2022?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 25. That said, retailers tend to start their sales early, which means you can expect deals and discounts from November 1 onwards.

Some of these deals will be very limited and have the potential to sell out fast. So be ready to make a purchase at a moment's notice. (We'll bring you the best deals throughout the season).

Who has the best TV deals on Black Friday?

Who has the best Black Friday TV deals is often hard to predict. In terms of retailers with a brick and mortar presence, you can trust JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman to bring some huge discounts.

That said, you shouldn't underestimate online retailers such as Appliance Central and Appliances Online, as they often have plenty of stock on offer and are willing to get very competitive when it comes to pricing.

Additionally, it's a good idea to keep an eye on eBay, as the online marketplace often brings massive discounts by way of coupon codes and special offers for eBay Plus members. And, even if you don't have a membership, you can take advantage of eBay Plus exclusive deals by signing up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab), which you can cancel at any time.

Should I wait till Black Friday to buy a TV? Short answer: Yes. If you're on the lookout for a new television at the moment, you will definitely find the very best discounts between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That said, if you can't wait that long, you will still be able to find some exceptional deals from November 1 until the sale officially ends right after 11:59pm AEDT on November 28.

Black Friday cheap TVs: Bargain hunters, beware

Watch the fine print on those deals. You may see some TVs selling for prices that seem too good to be true, but they are often severely limited in terms of functionality, or might even be factory seconds or refurbished units. Remember, always you get what you pay for.

It's also worth keeping an eye out for important details such as resolution, HDMI capabilities and backlighting technology. The cheaper a TV is, the less likely it is to provide with a satisfactory viewing experience.