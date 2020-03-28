Amazon Prime Pantry is back online

After temporarily suspending its service due to high demand, Amazon Prime Pantry reopened today for business.

Prime Pantry is one of Amazon's several food-related delivery services. Prime members get free shipping on orders of $35 or more, whereas a $5.99 shipping fee is applied to orders under $35. Non-Prime members can also shop Prime Pantry, but they'll incur a $5.99 delivery fee on all orders.

Amazon's service carries hundreds of brands including Kellogg's, Nestle, Bounty, Tide, Kraft, Pepsi, and more. It's one of the best grocery delivery services, along with Amazon Fresh and Prime Now.

The service is very easy to use. Simply shop online for the products desire, add items to your cart, and they'll be delivered to your door in one to four business days, per the Prime Pantry FAQ.

Prime Pantry used to be an added subscription service for Prime members. Previous Prime Pantry members can continue to use it for $4.99/month (and they get free delivery on all Pantry orders of $10 or more). However, Amazon has since stopped accepting Prime Pantry subscriptions.

As of this writing, Prime Pantry has stock of hard-to-find items like Clorox cleaners, laundry detergent, and sanitizing sprays.