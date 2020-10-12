This 55-inch 4K Fire TV is just $299 for Prime Day — but you'll have to act fast

Looking for an affordable big-screen TV? You're in luck. Prime Day deals are finally here and there are plenty of 4K TVs already on sale.

For instance, right now you can get this Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $299.99. That's $150 off and one of the least-expensive 55-inch 4K smart TVs we've ever seen. It's also one of the best Prime Day TV deals you can get right now.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon

If there were ever a reason to become a Prime member — this deal is it. Currently, Prime members can get the Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $299. That's $150 off and one of the cheapest 55-inch TVs we've seen. This 2020 TV has Amazon Fire TV built in, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Alexa voice controls. View Deal

When it comes to Smart TVs, nobody likes dealing with the half-baked software many of them come with, and having a separate streaming device isn't right for everyone. So take the middle ground with this 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition, which offers all the best features of Amazon's Fire TV stick right out of the box.

You also get lovely big display that plays in 4K UHD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR, ensuring you have perfect picture quality. Plus, as part of having Fire TV already installed, you can hook the TV up to your Amazon Echo and control what's happening on screen using only your voice.

If you don't have an Echo, don't worry, because you also have an Alexa Voice Remote that lets you choose whether to press buttons or shout out commands.

If money is a bit tight, or this is a bit too big for your liking, you can get the 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV for just $119.right now, which is $60 off. It's got all the same Fire TV features, including Alexa voice controls, but it just happens to be smaller and offers 720p resolution. Make sure to follow our TV deals guide for more epic discounts.

