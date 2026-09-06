Hoka, Brooks and Asics running shoes are up to 50% off right now — 27 deals I’d shop this Labor Day weekend
The perfect picks for running season
Labor Day weekend is here and with it comes tons of deals. One of my favorite sales so far is on running sneakers. From marathon season to back to school, there are plenty of reasons to lace up a new pair — especially since Hoka, Asics, Brooks and more top brands are slashing the prices on best-selling running shoe styles by up to 50%.
Whether you're hitting the trails, the pavement or the treadmill this season, I've rounded up the best running shoe styles to shop this weekend. So don’t wait! These top styles won’t be around forever.
Note: prices vary depending on the size and color you choose; search the different color options available in your size to find the best deals.
Quick Links
- New Balance: up to 50% off
- Adidas: deals from $39
- Asics: deals from $54
- Brooks: up to 40% off
- Hoka: up to 30% off
- Nike: up to 30% off
- Saucony Tide 2 Trainer (Men's): was $100 now $72
- Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $99
- New Balance FuelCell Trainer V3 (Women's): was $189 now $115
- Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $119
Best New Balance Deals
If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days.
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My colleague Nick Harris-Fry loved running in the New Balance SC Trainer v3 plated trainer, but he thought it was overpriced, something that is no longer a problem thanks to today's huge discount. The price varies with size and color.
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The New Balance 1080v14 is a previous candidate on our list of the best running shoes. We gave it a 4-star rating in our New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 review, saying that this is a cushioned daily trainer that offers a great balance of comfort and weight.
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Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $95 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there.
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Best Asics Deals
Packed with Amplifoam+ cushioning, the Asics Versablast 4 are built to be both soft and responsive — and are now a steal with this discount.
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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At 42% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel.
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The Asics Noosa TRI 16 is guaranteed to bring a pop of life to your running outfits. The shoe features a curved sole to increase your efficiency while running and packs extra cushioning into the midsole to absorb impact.
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We voted the Asics Novablast 5 as the best running shoes you can buy right now. They quickly stood out for their balance of comfort, support and fun, making it a pair of shoes you will actually look forward to running in. They're lightweight, durable and have a soft, springy feel underfoot that helps absorb impact while keeping runs enjoyable.
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Best Brooks Deals
The Brooks Caldera 8 Ultra Trail is built for going the distance on uneven terrain. It has plenty of cushioning alongside all that necessary traction for tackling the trails, and it has high sidewalls to keep your feet nice and stable.
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The Ghost Max 3 is a more cushioned and rockered alternative to the Ghost 17, and I prefer the ride of the shoe myself to the classic Ghost. The Ghost Max 4 has just come out, meaning the Ghost Max 3 is reduced by $50, with almost all colors and sizes included in the sale.
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The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well.
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The original Glycerin Max is not just $50 cheaper than the Glycerin Max 2 thanks to this deal, I also think it's better than the latest model because it's a bit lighter. This is the most cushioned model in the Brooks' line-up, and perfect for anyone who loves a comfortable running shoe.
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When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $75 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design.
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Best Hoka Deals
The Hoka Skyflow is a comfortable cushioned running shoe with a midsole made from a lightweight supercritical EVA foam. It's a protective shoe that's also quite versatile, and a good option for runners of all levels. The women's version is also on sale.
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The Hoka Challenger 8 is great for its versatility, because it grips well on both roads and light trails, and is comfortable for runs of any distance. It's also a great hiking shoe and can be worn before, during and after your runs.
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The Clifton is the most popular Hoka running shoe for a reason. It’s the perfect place to start with the brand, offering a smooth, comfortable ride that will suit runners of all levels well. It also offers better value than Hoka's rivals, like the Bondi 9.
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The Hoka Clifton 9 is a cushioned, everyday running shoe that’ll work well for beginners and more experienced runners alike. It’s not the fanciest or the fastest shoe around, but it’s reliably comfortable, whether you’re training for a marathon or using this shoe for your walking workouts. The GTX version adds weatherproofing, so you'll get more out of your walks and runs, rain or shine.
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You can pick up the Hoka Speedgoat 6 GTX for just $136 in the latest Hoka sale. It's a great price for an excellent trail-running shoe that grips well and is comfortable on almost any terrain.
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Best Nike Deals
Super cushioned and perfect for all kinds of workouts, these Nike shoes have dropped in price. They're designed to be stable and flexible and have a rubber wrap to keep your feet in place. Their simple style means they go with any kind of workout gear, too.
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Featuring a lightweight mesh upper, full length Nike Air foam cushioning, and that signature rubber waffle outsole, these road running shoes are great for daily runners who prefer pounding pavements with plenty of padding underfoot. Elastic midsole support provides a secure, comfortable fit with a soft, springy stride.
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The Pegasus 41 is Nike's popular daily trainer, and the 41st version of the shoe is our favorite yet. The new ReactX midsole and higher stack on the Pegasus 41 give it a softer ride than its predecessors, but it’s not so squishy underfoot as to be unstable in any way. It’s a balanced midsole that is comfortable for easy and long runs, but has a little bounce to it when you want to up the pace. Read our full Nike Pegasus 41 review here to find out more.
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The Nike Vomero 18 is a max-cushioned cruiser that's ideal for protecting the body on long and easy runs. It's plush, comfortable and stable. The shoe is pretty heavy, but if you're looking for plush, sink-in comfort, this one ticks that box.
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Best Saucony Deals
The Saucony Cohesion 14 were already budget-friendly at $80, but now you can get a pair for even less. Shoppers on Amazon love these shoes for their comfortable and supportive design, earning these a 4.1-star rating.
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The Tide 2 is all about comfort for your everyday. It has soft, springy foam to make every step feel cushioned, a flexible plate to give you a little bounce and move with ease, and a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool. Basically, it’s perfect for walking, running errands, or just being on your feet all day without feeling sore.
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Comfort and support matter, and the Saucony Ride 18 delivers both. The soft, bouncy PWRRUN Plus foam feels light underfoot, helping to take the pressure off your joints as you build confidence. The stretchy mesh upper moves with your foot while the padded heel reduces rubbing that can cut runs short. Whether you’re lacing up for your first 5K or logging serious mileage, this shoe is a reliable all-rounder.
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The Triumph 22 is a great all-rounder, combining soft cushioning with impressive energy return. It also features a wider midfoot than its predecessor for added balance and stability. Now’s your chance to save on this versatile daily trainer.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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