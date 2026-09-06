Hoka, Brooks and Asics running shoes are up to 50% off right now — 27 deals I’d shop this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend is here and with it comes tons of deals. One of my favorite sales so far is on running sneakers. From marathon season to back to school, there are plenty of reasons to lace up a new pair — especially since Hoka, Asics, Brooks and more top brands are slashing the prices on best-selling running shoe styles by up to 50%.

Whether you're hitting the trails, the pavement or the treadmill this season, I've rounded up the best running shoe styles to shop this weekend. So don’t wait! These top styles won’t be around forever.

Note: prices vary depending on the size and color you choose; search the different color options available in your size to find the best deals.

Best New Balance Deals

Save 36% New Balance SC Elite v5: was $264 now $169 at Amazon Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $95 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there. Read more Read less ▼

Best Asics Deals

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $99 at Amazon At 42% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Noosa TRI 16 Running Shoes (Women's): was $135 now $99 at Amazon The Asics Noosa TRI 16 is guaranteed to bring a pop of life to your running outfits. The shoe features a curved sole to increase your efficiency while running and packs extra cushioning into the midsole to absorb impact. Read more Read less ▼

Best Brooks Deals

Brooks Caldera 8 Ultra Trail Running Shoe (Women's): was $149 now $94 at Amazon The Brooks Caldera 8 Ultra Trail is built for going the distance on uneven terrain. It has plenty of cushioning alongside all that necessary traction for tackling the trails, and it has high sidewalls to keep your feet nice and stable. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Brooks Ghost Max 3 (Men's): was $159 now $109 at Amazon The Ghost Max 3 is a more cushioned and rockered alternative to the Ghost 17, and I prefer the ride of the shoe myself to the classic Ghost. The Ghost Max 4 has just come out, meaning the Ghost Max 3 is reduced by $50, with almost all colors and sizes included in the sale. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $119 at Amazon The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Glycerin Max (Women's): was $199 now $149 at Amazon The original Glycerin Max is not just $50 cheaper than the Glycerin Max 2 thanks to this deal, I also think it's better than the latest model because it's a bit lighter. This is the most cushioned model in the Brooks' line-up, and perfect for anyone who loves a comfortable running shoe. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Brooks Hyperion Elite 5: was $274 now $159 at Amazon When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $75 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design. Read more Read less ▼

Best Hoka Deals

Hoka Challenger 8 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Hoka Challenger 8 is great for its versatility, because it grips well on both roads and light trails, and is comfortable for runs of any distance. It's also a great hiking shoe and can be worn before, during and after your runs. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 10 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Clifton is the most popular Hoka running shoe for a reason. It’s the perfect place to start with the brand, offering a smooth, comfortable ride that will suit runners of all levels well. It also offers better value than Hoka's rivals, like the Bondi 9. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 9 GTX (Women's): was $165 now $132 at HOKA US The Hoka Clifton 9 is a cushioned, everyday running shoe that’ll work well for beginners and more experienced runners alike. It’s not the fanciest or the fastest shoe around, but it’s reliably comfortable, whether you’re training for a marathon or using this shoe for your walking workouts. The GTX version adds weatherproofing, so you'll get more out of your walks and runs, rain or shine. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Speedgoat 6 GTX (Men's): was $170 now $119 at HOKA US You can pick up the Hoka Speedgoat 6 GTX for just $136 in the latest Hoka sale. It's a great price for an excellent trail-running shoe that grips well and is comfortable on almost any terrain. Read more Read less ▼

Best Nike Deals

Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Workout Shoes (Men's): was $100 now $79 at Amazon Super cushioned and perfect for all kinds of workouts, these Nike shoes have dropped in price. They're designed to be stable and flexible and have a rubber wrap to keep your feet in place. Their simple style means they go with any kind of workout gear, too. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Winflo 11 Road Running Shoes (Women's): was $110 now $83 at Amazon Featuring a lightweight mesh upper, full length Nike Air foam cushioning, and that signature rubber waffle outsole, these road running shoes are great for daily runners who prefer pounding pavements with plenty of padding underfoot. Elastic midsole support provides a secure, comfortable fit with a soft, springy stride. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Pegasus 41 Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $95 at Amazon The Pegasus 41 is Nike's popular daily trainer, and the 41st version of the shoe is our favorite yet. The new ReactX midsole and higher stack on the Pegasus 41 give it a softer ride than its predecessors, but it’s not so squishy underfoot as to be unstable in any way. It’s a balanced midsole that is comfortable for easy and long runs, but has a little bounce to it when you want to up the pace. Read our full Nike Pegasus 41 review here to find out more. Read more Read less ▼

Best Saucony Deals

Saucony Cohesion 14 Shoes (Women's): was $80 now $50 at Amazon The Saucony Cohesion 14 were already budget-friendly at $80, but now you can get a pair for even less. Shoppers on Amazon love these shoes for their comfortable and supportive design, earning these a 4.1-star rating. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Saucony Tide 2 Trainer (Men's): was $100 now $72 at Amazon The Tide 2 is all about comfort for your everyday. It has soft, springy foam to make every step feel cushioned, a flexible plate to give you a little bounce and move with ease, and a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool. Basically, it’s perfect for walking, running errands, or just being on your feet all day without feeling sore. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony Ride 18 (Men's): was $145 now $79 at Amazon Comfort and support matter, and the Saucony Ride 18 delivers both. The soft, bouncy PWRRUN Plus foam feels light underfoot, helping to take the pressure off your joints as you build confidence. The stretchy mesh upper moves with your foot while the padded heel reduces rubbing that can cut runs short. Whether you’re lacing up for your first 5K or logging serious mileage, this shoe is a reliable all-rounder. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony Triumph 22 Sneaker (Men's): was $160 now $119 at Amazon The Triumph 22 is a great all-rounder, combining soft cushioning with impressive energy return. It also features a wider midfoot than its predecessor for added balance and stability. Now’s your chance to save on this versatile daily trainer. Read more Read less ▼