Seeing my pillow covered in yellow stains always makes me shudder. After all, my face spends long hours pressed against that same pillow. However, it seems no matter how often I wash my pillow, it doesn't take long for grubby marks to re-appear.

As pillows age they will inevitably yellow, as sweat and body oils build up seep into the materials. But when dark yellow marks appear quickly after washing, the culprit is often in your hair. Natural oils and greasy products can transfer from your hair to your pillow overnight, forming these unwelcome stains.

But I've found a solution. A simple habit switch stops yellow stains from appearing while a kitchen essential helps remove any marks that have already appeared. Here's how I keep my pillows white.

The common problem that's turning your pillows yellow

There's no gentle way to put this: the reason your pillows are turning yellow is you. Specifically, your hair.

"Whatever is in your hair, the oil, the product, and the dust and grime it picks up over a day and transfers onto the pillow," says Dr. Shanina C. Knighton, PhD, RN, CIC.

The culprits... (Image credit: Future)

Natural oils from your hair alongside grease from products speed up the aging of your pillow. It means that even freshly washed pillows can start looking dingy after just a night or two of contact.

And it's not just your pillows that are impacted by this product build-up. As Dr. Knighton, an infection prevention expert and Research Associate Professor at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, points out, all that grime is then pressed onto your face. You might wake up with an itchy nose or an unexpected pimple.

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How to stop your pillows from turning yellow

It's bad news if you like a morning shower. Not only are pre-bed showers better for your sleep, they're also the best choice for your pillow.

Washing in the evening reduces the amount of oil on your skin and in your hair. It also removes any outside pollutants, such as cooking grease and pollen, that might have settled on your hair during the day.

Following your shower, make sure to dry your hair thoroughly. Otherwise, the moisture can get trapped in the pillow fabrics, causing mold.

(Image credit: Future)

It's also best to stay away from heavy moisturizers, conditioners, and other products that might transfer from your hair to your pillow. But if you do like to sleep in a hair mask, or refuse to move your showers to the evening, Dr. Knighton has another option.

"I wear a bonnet at night," explains Dr. Knighton. "It is a small thing, but it keeps my hair, and everything in it, off the pillow, so I am not pressing a day's worth of oil and product back onto my face while I sleep."

How to remove yellow product stains from pillows

When removing yellow stains caused by oil and product build-up, you need a cleaner that can cut through grease. And you probably already have one in your home — dish soap.

Dish soap is designed to cut through greasy stains and it's safe to use on many pillows. (Always check the care instructions on your pillow.) Begin by rubbing dish soap into the stain with a soft brush or old toothbrush. Let it sit for 15 minutes. Finish with your usual wash cycle.

If your pillow can't be machine washed (such as memory foam or latex pillows), once you've pretreated the stain, use a damp cloth to lift the dish soap and allow to dry completely.

Pillow care essentials

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