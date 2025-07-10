Want a luxury mattress for less? Don’t bother with Prime Day — shop these deals instead
Savings from Saatva, Helix and Tempur-Pedic that you won't find on Amazon
If you want to invest in your rest, ignore Prime Day — our favorite luxury sleep saving right now is $300 off the handcrafted Classic mattress at Saatva, now from $1,099.
The best luxury mattresses elevate the sleep experience but that does result in a higher price tag. And while I've been tracking all the Prime Day mattress deals, the best discounts are reserved for budget beds. If you want something cheap yet comfortable, don't miss the Siena Mattress from $149 at Amazon.
So you can enjoy better sleep for less with the Prime Day sleep deals, but if you're looking to save on a luxury mattress, look elsewhere. These are the non-Prime deals I think are worth the splurge.
1. Saatva Classic Mattress: twin was $1,399 now $1,099 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic is our top-rated mattress for all sleep styles and after a seven month review period, the Classic had "revolutionized" our lead tester's sleep. We awarded it full marks in our Saatva Classic Mattress review and the combination of enhanced support plus indulgent pillow top has been described as like a "full-body massage" by our lead tester. We tried the Luxury Firm Classic and found it a good all-rounder but with three feels available, there's a Classic for almost every sleep style. In the current Saatva mattress sale you can enjoy $300 off by following our links, reducing a queen from $2,099 to $1,799. That's not as good as the recent 4th of July sale but it's still an impressive saving on our favorite hybrid mattress and Saatva has stated prices likely to rise — so now is the time to shop. You'll also get impressive benefits, with free white glove delivery, a full year's sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
2. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: twin was $1,436 now $1,048.28 at Helix
Helix does sell mattresses on Amazon but for the best price this Prime Day you'll want to head direct to the brand, where you can use code TOMS27 to save 27% sitewide. That reduces a queen from $2,398.66 to $1,751.03 — one of the best prices we've seen this year on our number one mattress for side sleepers. As mattress testers we're used to switching out beds frequently but the lead tester in our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review didn't want to let this one go. She loves how the multiple foam layers cradle the shoulder and knees while the spring base keeps her spine lifted. And with excellent motion isolation, she can share with her partner, kids and cat without being woken up by movement. A 100-night trial and limited lifetime warranty are included.
3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress: twin long was $1,699 now $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic Outlet
The Tempur-Adapt delivers luxurious and indulgent pressure relief thanks to the body-cradling effect of its dense, slow-moving foams. That might sound a bit like quicksand but in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review we were impressed with the sturdy support, as the mattress holds your body straight to prevent back ache. We think this is one of the best memory foam mattresses you can buy online, particularly for aching joints. It doesn't come cheap but in the Tempur-Pedic closeout sale you can get a previous generation Tempur-Adapt for 30% off, reducing a queen from $2,199 to $1,539.30. There's no sleep trial but a 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery are included.
