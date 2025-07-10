I'm a pro mattress tester — these are the 5 rival Prime Day deals I'd shop

Amazon Prime Day isn't usually known for its stellar mattress deals, but some of the offers I've spotted this week have made me do a double-take because they're that good. However, there are a handful of excellent sleep deals you won't find at Amazon this week — and I'm sharing them all with you here.

For example, you won't find any deals for the best mattress of 2025 at Amazon. I'm talking about Saatva Classic Mattress for $300 off in all sizes, which brings the cost of a queen-size down to $1,799 (was $2,099).

And while Nectar and DreamCloud do feature in this year's Amazon Prime Day sleep and mattress deals, you’ll need to head to their respective brand websites to score the lowest prices on their newest releases.

As a veteran deal hunter and a professional mattress tester, here are the five mattress rival Prime Day deals I think you should check out...

5 rival Prime Day mattress deals I'd shop today

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: twin was $1,399 now $1,099 at Saatva

For most sleepers, I recommend the Saatva Classic because not only can you select the firmness you want, but you can also choose between two heights so it can suit your space and your level of mobility. It's our highest-rated hybrid mattress at Tom's Guide, and it even scored a perfect 5/5 stars in our Saatva Classic Mattress review. After $300 off, a queen-size Saatva Classic is $1,799 (was $2,099). Although it has been cheaper recently, that's still a stellar deal for a hotel-quality mattress that includes free White Glove Delivery, a one-year trial, and a forever warranty. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (3,600+ reviews)

2. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress: twin was $419 now $356 at DreamCloud

If the Saatva is out of your price range, go for the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid. This mattress-in-a-box boasts a similar level of comfort, although it only comes in a medium-firm. We haven't had a chance to test the DreamCloud Classic, but since it's not a drastic change from what we experienced in our DreamCloud mattress review, you can expect a similar level of full-body support and cozy pressure relief. After an additional 15% off the sale price, a queen-size is now $595 (reg. $699), which is the lowest price we've tracked. As always, DreamCloud includes a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (9,500+ reviews)

3. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $349 now from $297 at Nectar

If you're expecting the classic sink-in feel of the memory foam, you won't quite get it with the Nectar Classic. Instead, you'll enjoy all-over pressure relief without feeling like you're being swallowed by your mattress. It's also one of the best memory foam mattresses we've tested for couples who don't want to feel their partner's movements, as motion isolation here is stellar, as we discovered in our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review. Thanks to an extra 15% off — which drops the price of a queen-size from $649 to $552 — this is hands-down one of the best mattress values out there, especially when you consider that it comes with a risk-free trial for one year and a forever warranty. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (50,000+ reviews)

4. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: twin was $1,436 now $1,048.28 after TOMS27 at Helix

The Midnight Luxe tops our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers. The lead tester in our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review has been indulging in its cushy foams and plush pillow top for over a year. Meanwhile, I tested this mattress with the ErgoAlign lumbar support upgrade, and not only did I wake up with virtually no lower back pain, but I also managed to sleep comfortably on my back (which never happens!). Use our exclusive code TOMS27 to drop the price of a queen Midnight Luxe to $1,751.03 (was $2,398.66). Upgrades include the aforementioned ErgoAlign layer and cooling options for hot sleepers. It comes with a 100-night trial and a lifetime warranty. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (7,000+ reviews)